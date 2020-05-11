Oh My Girl Takes No. 1 With “Nonstop”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, May Week 2

Oh My Girl scores their first ever No. 1 track on our chart this week with “Nonstop”! The lady group’s earlier peak was No. 2 with “Secret Backyard” two years in the past. Congratulations to Oh My Girl!
“Nonstop” is the title track from Oh My Girl’s seventh mini album of the identical title. It’s a dance observe that blends rhythmical bass and energetic synth sounds. The lyrics are about falling for a pal.
Apink’s “Dumhdurum,” which beforehand topped the chart for 2 consecutive weeks, dropped one spot to No. 2. Additionally down one spot to No. Three is BTS’ “ON.”
There are two extra new songs within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 5 is “Ridin’” by NCT Dream. The title observe from NCT Dream’s mini album “Reload,” “Ridin’” is an city entice track with a heavy bass line. The lyrics are concerning the group’s ardour and ambition as they tackle a brand new begin.
Debuting at No. Eight this week is Chungha’s “Keep Tonight,” a pre-released single from her upcoming album. The home style observe is diversified into totally different sections with various sounds, and the lyrics indicate a theme of affection.
Singles Music Chart – May 2020, Week 2
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (-4)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|12 (-7)
|Oh my god
|(G)I-DLE
|13 (+4)
|우리 만남이 (However I’ll Miss You)
|Paul Kim
|14 (+21)
|LALALILALA
|APRIL
|15 (–)
|마음을 드려요 (I Give You My Coronary heart)
|IU
|16 (-2)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me an excellent particular person)
|Pleasure
|17 (-8)
|Psycho
|Purple Velvet
|18 (-5)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|19 (-8)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|20 (-2)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|21 (-5)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|22 (+5)
|뱉어 (Spit it out)
|Photo voltaic
|23 (-13)
|FIESTA
|IZ*ONE
|24 (-4)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|25 (-4)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|26 (-3)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love)
|City Zakapa
|27 (new)
|나쁜 놈 (Dangerous)
|Ben
|28 (-9)
|NOT BY THE MOON
|GOT7
|29 (-3)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|30 (-8)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|31 (+2)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|32 (-4)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|33 (+1)
|LONELY NIGHT
|Kwon Jin Ah
|34 (-4)
|Right here I Am Once more
|Baek Yerin
|35 (-3)
|시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone)
|HYNN
|36 (+4)
|Break all of the Guidelines
|CRAVITY
|37 (-8)
|시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)
|Kwak Jin Eon
|38 (-13)
|사랑, 하자 (Let’s Love)
|Suho
|39 (-3)
|Obsession
|EXO
|40 (-9)
|너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love)
|Baekhyun
|41 (+3)
|영웅 (Kick It)
|NCT 127
|42 (-3)
|사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Nonetheless Love You A Lot)
|Jeon Sang Keun
|43 (-1)
|SOUL
|H&D
|44 (new)
|넌 내가 보고 싶지 않나 봐 (I feel you’re not lacking me)
|Shin Ye Younger
|45 (-4)
|Really feel Particular
|TWICE
|46 (-3)
|조금 취했어 (I’m a bit of drunk)
|Lim Jae Hyun
|47 (new)
|BAZOOKA!
|GWSN
|48 (new)
|이해 (perceive)
|Yang Da Il
|49 (-4)
|Phocha
|Hwang In Wook
|50 (-12)
|봄 같던 그녀가 춥대 (COLD (feat. PENOMECO))
|MC Mong, Kim Jae Hwan
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
