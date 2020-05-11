Oh My Girl Takes No. 1 With “Nonstop”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, May Week 2

Oh My Girl scores their first ever No. 1 track on our chart this week with “Nonstop”! The lady group’s earlier peak was No. 2 with “Secret Backyard” two years in the past. Congratulations to Oh My Girl!

“Nonstop” is the title track from Oh My Girl’s seventh mini album of the identical title. It’s a dance observe that blends rhythmical bass and energetic synth sounds. The lyrics are about falling for a pal.

Apink’s “Dumhdurum,” which beforehand topped the chart for 2 consecutive weeks, dropped one spot to No. 2. Additionally down one spot to No. Three is BTS’ “ON.”

There are two extra new songs within the prime 10 this week. Debuting at No. 5 is “Ridin’” by NCT Dream. The title observe from NCT Dream’s mini album “Reload,” “Ridin’” is an city entice track with a heavy bass line. The lyrics are concerning the group’s ardour and ambition as they tackle a brand new begin.

Debuting at No. Eight this week is Chungha’s “Keep Tonight,” a pre-released single from her upcoming album. The home style observe is diversified into totally different sections with various sounds, and the lyrics indicate a theme of affection.

Take Our Ballot

Singles Music Chart – May 2020, Week 2 Rank Tune Artist/Band 11 (-4) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 12 (-7) Oh my god (G)I-DLE 13 (+4) 우리 만남이 (However I’ll Miss You) Paul Kim 14 (+21) LALALILALA APRIL 15 (–) 마음을 드려요 (I Give You My Coronary heart) IU 16 (-2) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me an excellent particular person) Pleasure 17 (-8) Psycho Purple Velvet 18 (-5) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 19 (-8) HIP MAMAMOO 20 (-2) METEOR CHANGMO 21 (-5) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 22 (+5) 뱉어 (Spit it out) Photo voltaic 23 (-13) FIESTA IZ*ONE 24 (-4) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 25 (-4) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like) AKMU 26 (-3) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love) City Zakapa 27 (new) 나쁜 놈 (Dangerous) Ben 28 (-9) NOT BY THE MOON GOT7 29 (-3) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 30 (-8) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 31 (+2) 화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy) Kyuhyun 32 (-4) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 33 (+1) LONELY NIGHT Kwon Jin Ah 34 (-4) Right here I Am Once more Baek Yerin 35 (-3) 시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 36 (+4) Break all of the Guidelines CRAVITY 37 (-8) 시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station) Kwak Jin Eon 38 (-13) 사랑, 하자 (Let’s Love) Suho 39 (-3) Obsession EXO 40 (-9) 너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 41 (+3) 영웅 (Kick It) NCT 127 42 (-3) 사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Nonetheless Love You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun 43 (-1) SOUL H&D 44 (new) 넌 내가 보고 싶지 않나 봐 (I feel you’re not lacking me) Shin Ye Younger 45 (-4) Really feel Particular TWICE 46 (-3) 조금 취했어 (I’m a bit of drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 47 (new) BAZOOKA! GWSN 48 (new) 이해 (perceive) Yang Da Il 49 (-4) Phocha Hwang In Wook 50 (-12) 봄 같던 그녀가 춥대 (COLD (feat. PENOMECO)) MC Mong, Kim Jae Hwan

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes under consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%