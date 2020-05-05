Oh My Girl Talks Styling Modifications, Thanks IU And AOA’s Jimin And Seolhyun For Their Assist, And More

On Might 5, Oh My Girl appeared on MBC FM4U’s “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Tune at Midday” to speak about quite a lot of subjects.

When requested how they felt when their music topped music streaming charts, Oh My Girl stated, “Once we noticed that we had been at No. 1, we couldn’t imagine it. We’ve been taking screenshots day-after-day.” The members additionally shared how their personalities differ on the subject of streaming and album gross sales. Seunghee stated Arin and Hyojung verify chart rankings essentially the most, with Hyojung checking album gross sales as properly. YooA stated she prefers to not verify rankings with a view to benefit from the performances extra, whereas Mimi stated, “I don’t go looking for it, I solely learn about issues when different individuals inform me.”

Kim Shin Younger remarked that Oh My Girl’s styling had modified quite a bit for his or her “Nonstop” actions and requested which member they felt match the brand new styling the very best. Mimi stated, “The general model takes quite a lot of inspiration from excessive teen seems to be. Our opinion of who suits the styling the very best adjustments day-after-day.” Kim Shin Younger added, “I believe that’s why Oh My Girl is a long-running group. Day by day, a distinct member catches your eye.”

Oh My Girl additionally took the time to specific their gratitude to fellow singers who’ve proven their help. Hyojung stated, “IU all the time takes such excellent care of us every time we see one another. She’s going to be releasing her new music ‘Eight‘ tomorrow so please present it your love.” Jiho talked about AOA’s Seolhyun and Jimin and stated, “Jimin all the time displays our phases. She informed me just lately that I look so fairly with my hair up. Seolhyun posts about us on her Instagram tales, we love them a lot.”

Oh My Girl is presently busy with promotional actions for his or her newest comeback title observe “Nonstop.”

