Oh My Girl’s Agency Releases Second Statement About Producer Tank’s Harassment Of Seunghee

Earlier in March, WM Leisure issued an announcement after Tank, a singer and producer whose actual title is Ahn Jin Woong, launched a diss monitor about Seunghee. WM Leisure acknowledged that Tank had been obsessive about Seunghee and had harassed her ever since she helped him via a psychological well being disaster.

On March 25, WM Leisure issued a second assertion that reiterated their intention to take authorized motion in opposition to Tank for defamation and intimidation.

Hi there, that is WM Leisure.

That is our last assertion concerning Tank, who continues to unfold false and malicious info.

1. As we revealed in our first assertion, Seunghee and Tank have been senior and junior classmates at Korea Artwork Faculty and senior and junior colleagues in the identical trade. Seunghee helped him after he contacted her about taking his personal life, however he took benefit of her kindness and appealed to his personal psychological sickness to try to pursue a romantic relationship together with her. He even threatened her by saying that he may take his personal life once more. The company’s agency assertion that Seunghee is a sufferer of harassment stays unchanged.

Although Seunghee took the day out of her busy schedule to assist a senior who was struggling and saved in contact with him as a result of she was anxious about him, he began spreading false and preposterous details about her and exaggerated the reality on his social media and YouTube channel as quickly as she reduce off contact with him. The injury brought about to our artists has been getting extra extreme after he additionally revealed the members’ private info.

2. The company collected all of the proof and paperwork associated to this case and despatched it to the regulation agency appearing as our authorized consultant. On March 12, we filed each civil and prison complaints in opposition to Tank for spreading false rumors, insults, and threats.

On March 9, as a part of our preparation for our lawsuit, the company went to Tank’s home as soon as to examine if that was the place he lived as a result of the handle he had shared on social media was not the handle that we had been given. We rang the bell with a view to ship the certification of contents discover and to substantiate that it was him and his handle, however attributable to Tank’s personal refusal, we have been unable to fulfill face-to-face and easily delivered the certification of contents.

3. In contrast to what Tank claimed, the company clearly states that we’ve by no means made him any provides or makes an attempt at appeasement. Our place on taking robust authorized motion in opposition to all these incidents stays agency. It’s deeply uncomfortable for us and our artists to be concerned in his preposterous, one-sided claims. If he’s actually the sufferer of an injustice, then this can be a case that may be solved by going to the police, however as an alternative he defames our artists by spreading false rumors about them on social media and on YouTube. The injury and shock brought about to our artists and the company is extreme.

4. A few of the messages that Tank despatched Seunghee previously included phrases like, “Once I die, reveal the KakaoTalk messages I despatched you to defend your self. The world’s judgment can be divided into those that criticize me as somebody who ended his personal life pitifully after loving one lady,” and “The media will bear in mind ceaselessly that if I die, it’s since you killed me.” As these messages implied he was pondering of suicide, we approached the scenario with as a lot warning as potential.

Nevertheless, Tank has brought about shock and violence to many individuals by releasing excessive movies that put his life on the road. Since this has brought about violence and discomfort to extra folks different than simply our artists, we’ve determined that we may not keep silent or stay idle about this conduct.

5. We won’t completely not interact in direct communication with an individual who continues to unfold false info and warp the reality to learn himself alone. As an alternative, he can be held accountable in keeping with the regulation. As a way to defend our artists in opposition to additional injury, if a person assaults our artists with one-sided, fictional claims, then we’ll take robust authorized motion with out conciliation up till the top. In a scenario during which our artists and the company proceed to be broken via the unfold of false info (e.g. if the unique content material continues to unfold, if the person spreads additional lies, continues to interact in exhausting conduct, and expands and reproduces their lies additional), we’ll take additional authorized motion as that requires.

6. Even on this scenario, Seunghee is at present fulfilling her work obligations to the very best of her skills to consolation the followers who’re anxious about her. WM Leisure can be specializing in preparations for a brand new album.

We wish to apologize to the followers who’re anxious about our artists for inflicting them concern. Since this challenge involved somebody’s treasured life, we determined to be cautious in our response, so we ask to your understanding concerning the lateness of this assertion. Thanks.