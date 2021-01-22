General News

Oh My Girl’s Arin Makes Donation To Help Senior Citizens And More

January 22, 2021
1 Min Read

Oh My Girl’s Arin just lately made a significant donation to these in want.

On January 20, Oh My Girl’s youngest member Arin donated $10 million gained (roughly $9,100) price of products to the Group Chest of Korea to assist senior residents dwelling alone and low-income residents.

To guarantee these residents are in a position to keep heat this winter, Arin donated 563 units of undergarments. The singer commented, “I made my donation to unfold heat to my low-income neighbours who’re going via a tough time because of the ongoing unfold of COVID-19.”

Kim Yong Hee, the secretary basic of the Group Chest of Korea, shared, “We are going to relay these items to our native residents who’ve been remoted within the chilly climate to make sure that they’re able to spend a heat winter, even amid the troublesome scenario of COVID-19.”

Oh My Girl’s Arin is at the moment showing as a bunch of “Music Financial institution.”

Watch Arin in “The World of My 17” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.