Oh My Girl’s Arin Makes Donation To Help Senior Citizens And More

Oh My Girl’s Arin just lately made a significant donation to these in want.

On January 20, Oh My Girl’s youngest member Arin donated $10 million gained (roughly $9,100) price of products to the Group Chest of Korea to assist senior residents dwelling alone and low-income residents.

To guarantee these residents are in a position to keep heat this winter, Arin donated 563 units of undergarments. The singer commented, “I made my donation to unfold heat to my low-income neighbours who’re going via a tough time because of the ongoing unfold of COVID-19.”

Kim Yong Hee, the secretary basic of the Group Chest of Korea, shared, “We are going to relay these items to our native residents who’ve been remoted within the chilly climate to make sure that they’re able to spend a heat winter, even amid the troublesome scenario of COVID-19.”

Oh My Girl’s Arin is at the moment showing as a bunch of “Music Financial institution.”

