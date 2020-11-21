Oh My Girl’s Binnie To Partially Participate In Concert Due To Injury

There might be a slight change in Oh My Girl’s upcoming live performance because of Binnie’s latest again damage.

On November 20, WM Leisure launched an official assertion regarding the matter.

The complete assertion is supplied beneath:

Whats up, that is WM Leisure. We’d wish to apologize to all of the followers who love and help Oh My Lady. Oh My Girl’s Binnie underwent an examination after experiencing again ache throughout her schedule. Though the physician has beneficial she take a break for some time, she has expressed her sturdy want to maintain her promise to her followers. Due to this fact, she is going to carry out within the upcoming live performance with an adjusted choreography that minimizes her actions. We all know the followers have been trying ahead to the live performance for a very long time, however we ask on your understanding and help. We’ll do our greatest to make sure Binnie’s fast restoration and put together for the live performance. Thanks.

Oh My Lady will maintain their on-line live performance “Winter Fairy Story : The Misplaced Reminiscence” on November 22 at 5 p.m. KST.

High photograph credit score: Xportsnews