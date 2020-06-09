Oh My Girl’s Binnie To Star In Upcoming Mystery Romance Web Drama

Oh My Girl’s Binnie will probably be showing in an upcoming internet drama!

On June 8, it was introduced that Binnie will play the principle character within the internet drama “Sometoon.” The thriller romance drama tells the story of Web optimization Ye Jin, who makes an internet good friend named “Pleasant Brick.” After two males who resemble her on-line good friend come into her life, she should work out who the true “Pleasant Brick” is.

Binnie will star as Web optimization Ye Jin, a school scholar who does as she pleases and enjoys the small issues in life. Actor Jung Woo Jin, who acquired consideration for his look on the seventh season of “I Can See Your Voice,” will co-star as Web optimization Ye Jin’s classmate Nowoon.

The net drama relies on KTOON’s webtoon collection “Sometoon x Oh My Lady.” In the webtoon collection, every of the seven members has their very own story, however the internet drama will characteristic Binnie because the protagonist.

Earlier than Binnie made her debut as as idol in 2015 with Oh My Lady, she appeared as a baby actress in dramas resembling “Baker King, Kim Tak Goo” and “Sungkyunkwan Scandal.” She can also be at the moment showing within the internet drama “Dwelling With a Ghost,” which started airing in February 2020.

“Sometoon” premieres on June 16 and can air each Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. KST on the Seezn app. Beginning June 23, episodes may also be posted each Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. KST on the YouTube channel “Actual Ending.” Viewers will be capable of take part in polls on the YouTube channel to find out the male lead and the ending of the drama.

Supply (1) (2)