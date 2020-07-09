Oh My Girl’s Jiho To Not Perform At “World Is ONE” Concert Today Due To Injury

Oh My Girl’s Jiho won’t be taking part within the international Okay-pop donation live performance “World is ONE.”

MBC and World Imaginative and prescient have co-organized the occasion in hopes to ship hope throughout the globe to these affected by the impression of COVID-19. The artists who will likely be performing on the live performance are Tremendous Junior, MAMAMOO, Stray Children, SF9, APRIL, N.Flying, Oh My Lady, WJSN, KARD, Ha Sung Woon, Heize, Hiphop Girlz, and jazz musician Na Yoon Solar. The live performance will air on July 9 at 7 p.m. KST by way of V LIVE.

Nevertheless, WM Leisure introduced that Jiho won’t be performing in the present day in an official assertion:

Good day, that is WM Leisure. Oh My Girl’s Jiho, who was scheduled to look at “World is ONE” in the present day, skilled sudden muscle ache throughout rehearsals and obtained medical remedy on the hospital. She was recognized with tendon irritation and is at the moment resting. The six members will likely be performing with out Jiho at “World is ONE,” so we ask on your understanding.

Wishing Jiho a speedy restoration!

