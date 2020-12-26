Oh My Girl’s Seunghee And T-ara’s Hyomin Share Cute Exchange After Hyomin Thanks ITZY And Oh My Girl For T-ara Covers

Oh My Girl’s Seunghee and T-ara’s Hyomin delighted followers with an lovable interplay on Instagram!

On December 25, each ITZY and Oh My Girl coated iconic hits by T-ara on the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu. ITZY carried out T-ara’s “Roly Poly,” whereas Oh My Girl’s Hyojung, Seunghee, Binnie, and Arin took the stage for a canopy of T-ara’s “Horny Love.”

That night, Hyomin confirmed love for each junior teams on Instagram. Posting clips of herself watching their performances on TV, Hyomin wrote, “Throughout a vacation season through which I didn’t have something particular happening, the most effective Christmas current ever. As all the time, Santa Claus by no means lets me down. I really like you, Santa and SBS Gayo Daejeon. MMTG.”

Hyomin additionally playfully identified the truth that Seunghee burst into laughter on the very finish of their efficiency. After including bunch of coronary heart emojis, Hyomin wrote within the tags, “ITZY,” “Oh My Girl,” “so fairly,” “however why is Seunghee laughing,” “hehehehehe.”

Shortly afterwards, Seunghee answered her query by leaving an lovable touch upon the submit. Seunghee wrote, “Sunbae [a respectful term of address for a senior colleague]… actually… actually, actually… thanks, and I really like you… actually… I went on stage pondering, let’s not smile it doesn’t matter what. Let’s be severe about not exhibiting any emotion. Let’s act like dolls. Since that’s what we’d heard that T-ara did as effectively [during your original performances]. However someplace across the second half of the efficiency, I began pondering… will we appear to be people? That thought popped into my head, after which I began pondering, after all I’m human…? So after I had that thought, I burst out laughing straight away… sigh, it’s all due to my insufficient focus… sigh… I’m sorry… I’ve an extended approach to go.”

Hyomin then responded to her remark by affectionately writing, “You probably did an excellent job. It was an excellent factor that you simply laughed. It made me look again and surprise if I, who by no means obtained an opportunity to giggle [while performing ‘Sexy Love’], am truly human… I hope I turn out to be a extra human sunbae. Hoobae [junior], I really like you…”

Seunghee giddily replied, “Sunbae, why are you so candy…!?!?!!! Wow… I… I feel I simply cashed in all my luck for this yr and subsequent yr… thanks… sunbae, please wrap up the yr 2020 safely, and in 2021, an enormous cow will carry you luck.”

Try the clips of Oh My Girl’s and ITZY’s covers of T-ara under! (Seunghee is filmed laughing at 1:38 within the first video.)

Watch the complete 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu right here:

