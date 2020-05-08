Oh My Kadavule of Ashok Selvan’s to remake in Hindi & Telugu

Ashok Selvan’s Oh My Kadavule, which launched on February 14, 2020, earned a great response from each the viewers and critics.

A couple of days in the past, there have been reviews that PVP Cinemas has taken the Telugu remake rights of the movie, and they’re in the method of finalizing the leads.

Now, reviews recommend that the makers of the movie intend to remake it in Hindi, and so they have already begun engaged on it. When IndiaToday reached Ashok Selvan, who can also be the producer of the movie, he acknowledged, “It’s true that we’re in talks for the Hindi remake of the movie. Nevertheless, it’s too early to share particulars concerning the solid.”

Ashwath Marimuthu, who began his directorial debut with Oh My Kadavule, will direct the Hindi model of the movie as properly. An official assertion is probably going to be made publish lockdown.

Oh My Kadavule is a heartwarming love story with rather a lot of pleasant moments. The movie rotates across the story of a younger man who marries his childhood buddy. When his life will get difficult, he receives a ‘golden ticket’ that helps him rewrite his destiny. What occurs subsequent kinds the crux of the story.

The movie, which additionally featured Vijay Sethupathi, Ritika Singh, and Vani Bhojan, is now obtainable on ZEE5. Ashwath Marimuthu is at present engaged on one other Tamil movie, which is probably going to be introduced publish the novel coronavirus disaster.

The actor has finalized his subsequent movie and has confirmed the identical on his Instagram story. He will probably be becoming a member of palms with actress Niharika Konidela, niece of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Their movie will probably be directed by debutant Swathini, a former assistant to director Suseenthiran.

Produced by Kenanya Movies, the untitled movie will go on flooring by the tip of this yr. The makers are actually finalizing the remaining of the solid and crew.

Telugu actress Niharika made her Tamil debut with Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, in which she skilled display screen house with Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik. She then went on to do a pair of Telugu movies.