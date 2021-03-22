“Oh My Ladylord” Cast Shares Key Points To Look Forward To Ahead Of Premiere

“Oh My Ladylord” might be airing its first episode very quickly!

The brand new MBC drama is about Han Bi Soo, a high thriller author who “received’t” date, and Oh Ju In, a rom-com actress who “can’t” date. The 2 characters find yourself residing collectively, with Han Bi Soo turning into Oh Ju In’s tenant. Kang Min Hyuk co-stars as Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol and a long-time good friend of Oh Ju In.

With simply two days left till the premiere, the three lead actors personally revealed the drama’s key factors.

First off, Lee Min Ki mentioned, “It’s a script that accommodates a whole lot of genres, like romance, comedy, household, and fantasy. On high of that, the story flows in a really distinctive approach, which is absolutely charming.”

Nana shared, “The important thing level I select is how the story revolves round a heat household and folks residing trivial lives and falling in love. I additionally assume the contemporary cohabitation romance between Oh Ju In and Han Bi Soo is particular.” Then she added, “By means of ‘Oh My Ladylord,’ I feel I can present a brand new facet of myself as the nice and cozy Oh Ju In. Please stay up for ‘Oh My Ladylord,’ which might be extra fascinating for those who watch it with your loved ones.”

Kang Min Hyuk commented, “The chemistry between the 2 rivals who’re in love with Oh Ju In is fascinating. ‘Oh My Ladylord’ is a drama that may give you pleasure and heat.”

“Oh My Ladylord” premieres on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

Within the meantime, watch Nana in “Into the Ring“:

Watch Now

