Oh Na Ra And Kim Hye Joon Share Excitement For Their Mother-Daughter Chemistry In New Drama “CHIP-IN”

Kim Hye Joon and Oh Na Ra have expressed their pleasure for his or her upcoming MBC Wednesday-Thursday drama “CHIP-IN.”

“CHIP-IN” shall be a black comedy thriller drama that follows 9 individuals as they collect on the residence of a well-known artist within the hopes of getting his inheritance. Kim Hye Joon will tackle the function of Yoo Bit Na and Oh Na Ra will play her mom Kim Ji Hye.

When requested how she felt about working with Oh Na Ra, Kim Hye Joon mentioned, “She’s so pleasant and enjoyable. She requested me to name her unnie [older sister], in order that’s what I name her. After we’re performing, she leads me nicely like a mom, however off-camera, we chat quite a bit and joke round like sisters.” Kim Hye Joon additionally mentioned she was flattered that folks suppose they appear related as she added, “After we did our first script studying, even she mentioned that I resemble her. I used to be glad as a result of she’s somebody I’ve at all times preferred, and I believe we actually do look alike.”

Oh Na Ra partially attributed their closeness to the dynamics between their characters as she mentioned, “In the drama, Ji Hye and Bit Na are extra like buddies than a mom and daughter. Really, it’s often the mature daughter nagging on the infantile mom for our characters. In order to get that sort of ‘Tom and Jerry’ chemistry, we’re fairly shut off-camera as nicely.” She added, “We made the hassle to develop into shut by following one another on social media and cooking collectively. Our chemistry is so good that I believe we may get the Finest Couple Award on the MBC Drama Awards this 12 months.”

The 2 actresses additionally highlighted the nice chemistry between all of the forged members on set. Kim Hye Joon said, “Though the drama has a darkish environment, the set is so vigorous and enjoyable. It’s virtually inconceivable to not giggle. Everyone seems to be brimming with ardour and consideration, so now we have nice synergy on set.” Oh Na Ra agreed with the sentiment and added, “None of us knew who the perpetrator was till the final episode’s script got here out. So we had been suspicious of one another and throwing out theories to mull over. That made filming extra enjoyable, and helped make the scenes really feel extra pure.”

Kim Hye Joon and Oh Na Ra’s chemistry, in addition to the intriguing story they’ll dive into, shall be revealed with the premiere of “CHIP-IN,” which is able to happen on July 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST. The drama shall be accessible on Viki, try a teaser under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)