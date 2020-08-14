Oh Na Ra, Kim Hye Joon, And More Bid Farewell To “CHIP-IN” With Closing Remarks

“CHIP-IN” has reached its finish!

The black comedy thriller drama follows 9 folks as they collect on the dwelling of a well-known artist within the hopes of getting his inheritance.

Forward of the large finale, the solid shared their last remarks.

Kim Hye Joon, who performed Yoo Bit Na, the one and solely little one of the artist, thanked the solid and crew in addition to the viewers and stated, “I used to be in a position to be taught what was really useful by way of the expansion of Yoo Bit Na.”

Oh Na Ra completely portrayed Yoo Bit Na’s mom Kim Ji Hye, the ex-mistress of the artists in addition to a former mannequin. She could have appeared like a grasping character, however she was a motherly determine to Yoo Bit Na. She commented, “It was a superb drama the place I acquired to know good folks, such because the director, author, solid, and crew. I’d wish to have a touching curtain name with the viewers who supported the drama and made varied predictions to determine who the perpetrator was.”

Kim Jung Younger took the position of the artist’s ex-wife Seol Younger. She stated, “It’s unhappy that the drama is already coming to an finish. Thanks for watching and inspiring me. I hope you’ll be completely satisfied.” Nam Moon Cheol, who performed the artist Yoo In Ho, thanked the solid, crew, and viewers and hoped to come back again with a superb venture.

Lee Yoon Hee, who performed the artist’s supervisor Moon Jung Wook, stated, “I used to be completely satisfied to substantiate as soon as once more {that a} good mixture of nice administrators and actors will decide the completeness of the work.” Nam Mi Jung, who acted because the household maid Ms. Park, shared, “It wasn’t straightforward to tackle the problem of appearing on tv to me, however I thank the director, solid, and my fellow actors for making the troublesome work a cheerful one.”

Han Soo Hyun took the position of Yoo In Ho’s sly half-brother Dok Go Cheol. The actor stated, “We filmed from winter to summer time, and the time spent collectively didn’t really feel lengthy in any respect. The recollections of appearing collectively whereas deducing who the perpetrator was, and the sensation of delight and heat that I felt every time I heard somebody loved our drama, made this drama extra treasured and significant. I’ll come again as a greater actor.”

Choi Gyu Jin shocked along with his appearing as Yoo In Ho’s nephew Yoo Hae Joon, and he shared, “This has served as a chance to be taught as soon as once more that extreme greed results in a poor ending. I used to be grateful to have the ability to function one of many communicators of this message.”

Kim Si Eun performed Dok Go Cheol’s daughter Dok Go Seon. She commented, “I used to be very completely satisfied whereas appearing as Dok Go Seon. I’m disenchanted and unhappy that I’ve to say goodbye to ‘CHIP-IN,’ however I’ll do my greatest to proceed rising as an actress in order that I can present you new sides of myself.”

The ultimate episode of “CHIP-IN” airs on August 13 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

