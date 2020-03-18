Oh No! Frozen II Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Urges Fans To Be Proactive

Depart a Remark
The coronavirus is having a profound impact on Hollywood, with quite a few movies and TV reveals having stopped manufacturing attributable to well being issues for solid and crew. The pandemic, sadly, hasn’t stopped there, as a number of high-profile celebrities have examined optimistic for CO-VID 19. Now, Frozen II’s Rachel Matthews has additionally contracted the virus, and he or she has a reasonably clear message for her followers:
Hey guys, I examined optimistic for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the final week. Uncertain of what the subsequent step is (been getting blended information so will preserve you posted) however clearly will stay in quarantine till advised to do in any other case. I’m feeling higher however I will likely be posting some information that I hope will likely be useful to some. Please be at liberty to achieve out and ask me any questions. I actually would like to assist in any means I can. Once more, let’s please be aware of our decisions- now could be the time to be good and accountable. Let’s handle each other!
Matthews, who lent her voice to Honeymaren in Frozen II, revealed the information in an Instagram story and has been comparatively candid about her analysis up to now. She later returned to her account to reply a few of her followers’ questions and issues:
Numerous you’ve got expressed being scared. Please don’t be. It’s all going to be okay however it is crucial we act now and take this significantly.
Though coping with one thing like this could’t be simple, Matthews understands that the very best factor she will be able to do proper now could be be proactive in the case of maintaining herself wholesome:
There isn’t a lot to do apart from relaxation, drink numerous water, take nutritional vitamins. Greater than something, it’s a ready recreation.
There is a matter in the case of the supply of coronavirus assessments, a degree that Matthews acknowledges. Nonetheless, she nonetheless urges anybody to hunt one in the event that they’re experiencing signs:
Been getting a variety of questions with regard to assessments. The fact is… they’re INSANELY onerous to return by. Our nation may be very behind and we don’t have a lot of a system in place. I solely obtained examined as a result of I had been round a confirmed case and had been exhibiting signs. BUT receiving a take a look at that reveals you’re optimistic actually doesn’t change a lot. It’s not such as you obtain a selected remedy as soon as optimistic so pleas,e when you have any signs in any respect however can’t discover a take a look at please simply deal with your self as if you’re optimistic (you probably are.)
It feels like Rachel Matthews has the appropriate concept in the case of combating the coronavirus, and he or she’s not the one celeb who’s utilizing social media to unfold details about the illness. Tom Hanks has been offering common updates on his well being since he and spouse Rita Wilson have been identified in Australia. The not too long ago identified Idris Elba has additionally been utilizing his platform to maintain the general public knowledgeable.
Given the present state of the pandemic, the general public can be clever to heed Rachel Matthews’ recommendation. It could be onerous for some to stay of their houses, however there are issues folks can do to cross the time.
Coincidentally, Frozen II was launched on Disney+ three months early because of the rising variety of folks self-isolating. This transfer has been usually nicely obtained, but there are some dad and mom who’re already bored with listening to Elsa sing “Into the Unknown” for the tenth time.
We’ll be sure you preserve you posted on the standing of your favourite celebrities in addition to their social media exercise because the coronavirus state of affairs continues.
