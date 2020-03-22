Oh No! Power Spinoff Halts Production After Crew Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Go away a Remark
Because the coronavirus pandemic continues to have its impact on Hollywood, extra movies and tv exhibits proceed to close down manufacturing as a result of well being considerations. One of many exhibits that was in manufacturing was the Power spinoff, Power E book II: Ghost, which is now the most recent challenge to be slowed by coronavirus-related points.
Deadline stories that Power E book II: Ghost was compelled to cease filming after a crew member examined optimistic for COVID-19. The commerce mentions that the crew member went into self-quarantine on March 13 and is now receiving care at New York hospital. As of proper now, the individual Is claimed to be in steady situation.
Production on the Power spinoff reportedly stopped the identical day the crew member went into self-quarantine. The final time that individual was on the set was throughout a March 12 desk learn. No different reported instances of the illness have been reported from the set at this time limit.
Starz, the present’s dwelling community, despatched out an e-mail to everybody who had come into contact with the person and suggested them to hunt the steering of the CDC.
The well being and security of all of our workers, casts and crews stays our high precedence and we are going to proceed to comply with the steering of the Facilities for Illness Management in addition to native officers and public well being professionals.
Power E book II: Ghost was ordered straight-to-series by Starz final summer time. The present will function a continuation of the mother or father present, which ended its run earlier this yr. Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq will function lead and can search to step out of the shadow of his father’s drug-infused legacy. Mary J Blige and Methodology Man additionally star in supporting roles.
Moreover, Power E book II received’t be the one spinoff, as it will likely be adopted by Power E book III: Elevating Kanan, Power E book IV: Affect and Power E book V: Power. The entire collection are anticipated to broaden on completely different areas of the Power universe and shift the focusing to supporting characters from the mother or father present in addition to newcomers.
Anybody whose watched Power is aware of the town of New York is a serious character inside the collection. Because the total state has primarily been shut down as a result of pandemic, the present will probably be at a big loss. Additionally, regardless that Power E book II is the furthest alongside in improvement, the opposite exhibits may additionally discover themselves impacted as effectively.
Given the circumstances, it wouldn’t be shocking in any respect if Starz decides to delay the present’s premiere and put the others on the again burner in the meanwhile. We’ll simply have to attend and see how the community plans to deal with the state of affairs. Power E book II: Ghost at the moment has no set launch date.
