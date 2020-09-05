Oh Yoon Ah Receives Surprise Visit From Ki Do Hoon In “As soon as Once more”

Oh Yoon Ah and Ki Do Hoon will probably be reuniting within the upcoming episode of “As soon as Once more”!

Spoiler

Beforehand, Track Ga Hee (Oh Yoon Ah) and Park Hyo Shin (Ki Do Hoon) needed to separate methods as a result of he determined to endure coaching to turn into knowledgeable judo participant. The couple parted methods with mature phrases to cowl up their unhappiness, however Track Ga Hee’s son Kim Ji Hoon (Moon Woo Jin) finally burst into tears and begged him to not go.

In the most recent stills, Park Hyo Shin unexpectedly exhibits up, and Track Ga Hee stares at him with extensive eyes of disbelief. He provides her a heat embrace, and he or she finally breaks into a young smile as she hugs him again. Park Hyo Shin takes her hand with out hesitance, signaling that their emotions for one another are stronger than ever.

The following episode of “As soon as Once more” will air on September 5 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, make amends for the most recent episode of the drama under!

