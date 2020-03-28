Ohio House Representative Don Manning dies at 54

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — State Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, Ohio handed away Friday night at the age of 54.

Manning was a Navy veteran and Republican that represented Ohio’s 59th district which covers most of Mahoning County.

Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Family launched the passing to state representatives saying, “The Mahoning Valley and the State of Ohio misplaced one in every of their greatest followers and advocates yesterday. RIP Don .”

In keeping with the Speaker, Manning expert chest pains Friday afternoon. He was taken to a neighborhood hospital the place he handed away.

Manning served inside the Navy aboard the usForrestal CV-59. He moreover labored as a truancy officer, detention officer, probation officer, and case supervisor the place he has dealt immediately with juvenile offenders, intercourse offenders, and other people with psychological properly being, habits properly being, and dependancy factors in accordance together with his Statehouse bio.

In 2019, Manning was elected to suggest Ohio’s 59th district. He beforehand served as a New Middletown Village councilman.

Gov. DeWine talked about in an announcement that “Don was a tireless advocate for advancing points essential to the Mahoning Valley.”

Lt. Gov. Husted added, “He spent his life serving others within the Navy, as a corrections official, and within the Statehouse.”