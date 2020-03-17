General News

Ohio primary vote halted at last minute amid coronavirus court battle

March 17, 2020
Nicely being officers step in after judge refuses Governor’s recommendation to suspending in-person vote casting

Heath officers in Ohio have postponed the state’s primary vote merely hours previous to polls have been set to open, an 11th-hour willpower that received right here after a judge denied the Governor’s request to delay the vote on account of the coronavirus.

Nicely being director Amy Acton declared a properly being emergency that may prevent the polls from opening out of fear of showing residents and volunteer poll employees, a number of them aged.

