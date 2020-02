Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball championship history

The Ohio Valley Conference, generally referred to as the OVC, holds an annual girls’s basketball occasion with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Occasion.

The Ohio Valley choices 12 teams: Austin Peay, Belmont, Jap Illinois, Jap Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Morehead State, Murray State, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Tennessee-Martin, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech.

The conference occasion begins March 4 and runs through March 7.

The OVC girls’s basketball occasion began in 1982.

Be taught beneath for a listing of earlier occasion champions.

2019: BELMONT

Belmont acquired a fourth instantly in 2019. They defeated Tennessee-Martin, 59-53. Jenny Roy acquired the MVP award.

2018: BELMONT

Belmont acquired No. three in 2018. The Bruins defeated Tennessee-Martin, 63-56, in further time. Darby Maggard was once named MVP.

2017: BELMONT

Belmont repeated as OVC champs in 2017. The Bruins defeated Jap Kentucky, 94-64. Kylee Smith was once named MVP.

2016: BELMONT

Belmont defeated Jap Kentucky, 95-63, to begin out their run all through the OVC in 2016. Sally McCabe was once named occasion MVP.

2015: TENNESSEE STATE

In 2015, Tennessee State ended Tennessee-Martin’s run. They acquired the OVC establish, 64-60. Brianna Lawrence acquired the MVP award.

2014: TENNESSEE-MARTIN

Tennessee-Martin defeated Belmont, 78-66. Jasmine Newsome turn into the second three-time MVP winner.

2013: TENNESSEE-MARTIN

Tennessee-Martin wished double further time in 2013 to beat Tennessee Tech for a third instantly yr nevertheless they did it. The Skyhawks acquired, 87-80. Jasmine Newsome acquired her 2nd occasion MVP.

2012: TENNESSEE-MARTIN

In 2012, Tennessee-Martin acquired another OVC establish. They defeated Tennessee Tech, 82-65. Heather Butler received right here away with the MVP trophy.

2011: TENNESSEE-MARTIN

Tennessee-Martin reclaimed OVC glory in 2011. The Skyhawks beat Tennessee Tech, 82-76. Jasmine Newsome acquired the MVP award.

2010: AUSTIN PEAY

Austin Peay repeated in 2010. The Governors defeated Jap Illinois, as soon as extra, 69-60. Ashley Herring acquired the MVP award.

2009: AUSTIN PEAY

Austin Peay defeated Jap Illinois, 69-65, in double further time. April Thomas was once named occasion MVP.

2008: MURRAY STATE

In 2008, Murray State defeated Jap Illinois, 69-58. Amber Guffey was once named occasion MVP.

2007: SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE

Southeast Missouri State repeated in 2007 with a 62-60 victory over Murray State. Sonya Daugherty was once named occasion MVP.

2006: VACATED

Southeast Missouri State defeated Tennessee Tech, 71-50, in 2006. Tatiana Conceicao acquired the MVP award. The establish was once later vacated due to a violation of NCAA bylaws.

2005: EASTERN KENTUCKY

Jap Kentucky acquired its first OVC establish since 1997. In 2005, they defeated Southeast Missouri State in double further time, 84-73. Miranda Eckerle was once named occasion MVP.

2004: AUSTIN PEAY

Austin Peay acquired a fourth instantly establish in 2004. They defeated Jap Kentucky, 65-51. Gerlonda Hardin acquired a 2nd MVP award.

2003: AUSTIN PEAY

In 2003, it was once Austin Peay for a third instantly time. They beat Southeast Missouri State, 85-61. Brooke Armistead was once named occasion MVP.

2002: AUSTIN PEAY

Austin Peay repeated as champion in 2002. They defeated Tennessee Tech, as soon as extra, 85-83. Gerlonda Hardin was once MVP.

2001: AUSTIN PEAY

Austin Peay received right here away with the establish in 2001. The Governors defeated Tennessee Tech, 65-61. Brooke Armistead was once named occasion MVP.

2000: TENNESSEE TECH

Tennessee Tech defeated Austin Peay, 89-80, in 2000. Diane Seng repeated as MVP inside the win.

1999: TENNESSEE TECH

In 1999, Tennessee Tech defeated Tennessee-Martin 86-83. Diane Seng was once named MVP.

1998: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Heart Tennessee State was once once more on best of the OVC in 1998. They defeated Tennessee-Martin, 59-58. Bama Burrell was once named occasion MVP.

1997: EASTERN KENTUCKY

Jap Kentucky adopted Austin Peay in profitable its first OVC establish the subsequent yr. They defeated Tennessee Tech, 69-65. Laphelia Doss was once MVP.

1996: AUSTIN PEAY

Austin Peay acquired its first OVC establish in 1996. They defeated Heart Tennessee State, 69-60. Simone Caldwell was once named MVP.

1995: TENNESSEE STATE

Tennessee State repeated as champions in 1995. They defeated Tennessee Tech, 66-63. Connie Swift repeated as occasion MVP.

1994: TENNESSEE STATE

In 1994, Tennessee State was once on best of the OVC. They beat out Tennessee Tech, 71-63. Connie Swift was once named occasion MVP.

1993: TENNESSEE TECH

Tennessee Tech beat out Heart Tennessee State, 80-73, in 1993. Roschelle Vaughn was once named MVP.

1992: TENNESSEE TECH

Tennessee Tech defeated Jap Kentucky, 81-74, in 1992. Jaree Goodin was once named occasion MVP.

1991: TENNESSEE TECH

Tennessee Tech defeated Heart Tennessee State, 84-59. Angela Moorehead acquired a third consecutive establish.

1990: TENNESSEE TECH

In 1990, Tennessee Tech repeated as champions. They defeated Murray State, 79-72. Angela Moorehead was once named MVP for the second instantly season.

1989: TENNESSEE TECH

Tennessee Tech edged out Murray State, 80-79. Angela Moorehead was once named occasion MVP.

1988: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

In 1988, Heart Tennessee State was once once more on best after beating Tennessee State 79-62. Melinda Clayton, of Tennessee Tech, was once named MVP.

1987: TENNESSEE TECH

Tennessee Tech in short ended Heart Tennessee State’s run in 1987. They defeated the Blue Raiders, 71-67. Cheryl Taylor was once named MVP.

1986: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

It was once four instantly titles for the Blue Raiders in 1986. They defeated Tennessee Tech, 66-63. Kim Webb repeated as occasion MVP.

1985: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Heart Tennessee State acquired its third instantly OVC establish in 1985. They defeated Tennessee Tech, 67-61. Kim Webb was once named occasion MVP.

1984: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Heart Tennessee State defeated Tennessee Tech, 71-61, in 1984. They’ve been the first repeat OVC champion. Jennifer McFall was once named MVP.

1983: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Heart Tennessee State defeated Morehead State, 74-61, in 1983. Holly Hoover acquired the MVP.

1982: TENNESSEE TECH

Tennessee Tech acquired the first postseason Ohio Valley Conference occasion in 1982. They defeated Morehead State, 80-66. Anita Myers was once named occasion MVP.