Oil prices sink to 20-year low as UN sounds alarm on Covid-19 relief fund

US crude dipped below $15 as Trump battled states over financial system and UN warned it has only a quarter of its requested coronavirus funding

Oil prices have slumped to their lowest for 20 years as doubts grew about Donald Trump’s hopes of ending the USA lockdown and merchants braced for per week of in all probability dangerous figures with regard to the have an impact on of the coronavirus on the worldwide financial system.

The price of US crude oil plunged practically 20%, to below $15, in early shopping for and promoting on Monday – its lowest degree since 1999 – as stockpiles persevered to assemble owing to a crash in name for led to via the Covid-19 pandemic.

