Oil was stolen by putting a chip in the machine at the Petrol Pump, the police caught this …

Petrol Theft News: The price of petrol and diesel in the country is increasing every day. Meanwhile, a case of giving less oil by putting a chip in a fuel dispenser machine in Puttur Road in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh has come to light. When the police raided, it was found that 40 ml of fraud is being done here. Chittoor DSP Ishwar Reddy said that the police found a chip in a petrol pump machine located on Puttur Road in Chittoor district. The chip was being used to tamper readings on dispensers to cheat customers.

Police found a chip in a fuel dispenser machine of a petrol pump at Puttur road in Chittoor. Chip was being used to tamper reading on dispenser to cheat customers. When physcially measured, the machine dispensed 40-ml less fuel per liter: Eswar Reddy, DSP, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZJMYuW6XDv

– ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

He said that after the complaint, the oil was measured and it was found that 40 ml less oil was being given to the customers. That means 40 ml less oil is available on filling one liter of oil, while the screen of the machine shows only one liter.

The DSP of Chittoor told that the petrol pump manager has been taken into custody. A case will be registered against the petrol pump owner, manager and chip seller.

On the other hand, petrol prices were recorded again on Sunday. Petrol price has gone above Rs 82 per liter in Delhi, the capital of the country and petrol has started getting Rs 85 per liter in Chennai. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of petrol by nine paise per liter in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on Sunday, while the price of petrol in Mumbai has increased by 10 paise per liter.

According to the website of Indian Oil, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has increased to Rs 82.03, Rs 83.52, Rs 88.68 and Rs 85 per liter respectively. In the four metros, the price of diesel has remained stable at Rs 73.56, Rs 77.06, Rs 80.11 and Rs 78.86 per liter respectively without any change. On the other hand, crude oil prices in the international market closed on a weekly basis with an increase on Friday, but crude oil traded in a limited range throughout the week.

