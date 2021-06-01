Ojani Noa Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Photographs

Ojani Noa is a Cuban actor and previous fashion. He’s the husband of American singer Jennifer Lopez. They each were given married and lived in combination for 11 months. The couple will get seperated in January 1998. On the age of 18, Ojani began his modeling profession and in addition labored as a waiter in a Cuban eating place named Larios At the Seaside. He then seemed in more than a few tv serials like Telemundo and Univision. Later her entered the movie business and in 2008 he made his debut film Rappin-n-Rhyming.