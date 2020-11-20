Okada Yusuke: Toei Chairman, Dies at 71

Okada Yusuke, Toei chairman and son of former Toei president and chairman Okada Shigeru, died on Friday in Tokyo of aortic dissection. He was 71.

Born in Kyoto, Okada was scouted whereas nonetheless a pupil at elite Keio College and made his appearing debut in a 1969 drama on the Nippon Tv Community. In 1970 he auditioned for the Moritani Shiro youth drama “Take Care, Pink Driving Hood,” hiding the truth that his father was then head of manufacturing at Toei. Okada beat 5,500 opponents to win the lead position, which grew to become his movie debut. The identical 12 months he signed a cope with Toei rival Toho to seem in three movies or extra yearly.

In 1974, Okuda served as each actor and producer on the Okamoto Kihachi movie “Tokkan,” the start of an extended profession as producer.

Okada joined Toei in 1988 and ascended the company ranks, turning into president in 2002 and Toei Group chairman in 2014. Starting that 12 months, he additionally served as chairman of the Movement Image Producers Affiliation of Japan. Beginning this 12 months, he grew to become honorary chairman of the Japan Academy, which awards prizes yearly much like the Academy Awards.

On the time of his loss of life Okada was additionally head of manufacturing on “Depot of Life (aka “Inochi no Teishajo”), a drama starring frequent collaborator Yoshinaga Sayuri and directed by Narushima Izuru. Nonetheless in manufacturing, the movie is ready for a 2021 launch.