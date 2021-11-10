Okami 2? Its writer needs to proceed the franchise and thinks that “he has left it unfinished”

Hideki Kamiya recollects the advance of Okami whilst he has a number of initiatives in hand, comparable to Bayonetta 3 or Sol Cresta.

Okami was once a sport that, despite the fact that it didn’t get nice feedback on its release, ended up gaining a excellent place within the online game sector. The journey of the goddess Amaterasu It was once created by way of Hideki Kamiya, who has made a reputation for himself within the trade along with his paintings on works like Viewtiful Joe. However, despite the fact that he’s lately deep within the construction of Bayonetta 3, that doesn’t prevent him from reminiscing how was once the advance of Okami.

Clearly we would have liked to make a sequelHideki KamiyaKamiya had devised this sport with the speculation of reward nature and Eastern tradition, however this venture went thru more than a few hindrances during its construction, because the ingenious himself explains in an interview with Cutscenes. And whilst Okami did smartly and garnered relatively a handful of sure critiques, Kamiya nonetheless thinks about do a 2nd section.

The extra I see it, the extra I feel it is a process I have left unfinishedHideki Kamiya“In Okami, with each the tale and the mechanics of the Celestial Brush, we mentioned how shall we take a little time and expand those concepts right into a sequel, making it extra a laugh and no more anxious. Clearly we would have liked to make a sequel“On the other hand, Kamiya ended up distancing himself from Capcom, so any probability of seeing an Okami 2 rests with the selections that the editor makes.

And, despite the fact that Kamiya recollects that Okami was once no longer a good fortune from the start, he quickly noticed his energy renewed to make a sequel: “On the similar time, I began to peer how other folks requested about the ones plot issues that we left within the air, requesting a sequel. The extra I see it, the extra I feel This can be a process that I’ve left unfinished. There’ll all the time be part of me that thinks I wish to repair it in the future. I wish to do it some day. “

Despite the fact that Kamiya has in thoughts a imaginable sequel for Okami, the ingenious does no longer prevent immersing himself in other initiatives such because the aforementioned Bayonetta 3, which can recuperate components from the canceled Scalebound, or Sol Cresta: a shoot ’em up which has driven again its deliberate December free up date. Both manner, Kamiya turns to new concepts and mechanics that had been left unresolved, so the ball is in Capcom’s box to begin the hypothetical construction of Okami 2.

Extra about: Okami and Hideki Kamiya.