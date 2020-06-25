Okayplayer CEO Abiola Oke Resigns Amid Allegations of Bad Behavior – Variety

Abiola Oke, CEO and writer of the indie music web site Okayplayer and OkayAfrica, has resigned after allegations of inappropriate habits and making a poisonous work atmosphere surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Questlove, who co-founded Okayplayer in 1987, shared the corporate’s assertion on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Efficient instantly, we’ve severed all ties and accepted the resignation of Abiola Oke as CEO and Writer of Okayplayer and OkayAfrica. We take the allegations which have surfaced very critically, and we stand with the courageous ladies who got here ahead,” the assertion mentioned.

Questlove added, “Extra bulletins arising. This was lengthy overdue” within the caption. The assertion additionally mentioned that an out of doors occasion will examine the the corporate’s insurance policies and practices. “We’re dedicated to creating a piece atmosphere that’s inclusive and respectful for all,” the assertion mentioned.

On Tuesday, Ivie Ani a former author for Okayplayer, and a number of other others shared an announcement demanding that Oke step down or be eliminated as CEO.

“From 2015 to 2020, a number of Black ladies working throughout Okayplayer and OkayAfrica had been topic to a scarcity of help and assets, under market salaries, insufficient management, focusing on and sabotage, slander, verbal abuse, inappropriate habits, gaslighting, lack of empathy, manipulation, rationalizing poor or unethical conduct and wrongful termination,” she wrote.

Different individuals got here ahead on Twitter with comparable allegations, together with one lady who claimed Oke sexually harassed her.

“When Abiola Oke was able of authority and affect over her, he sexually harassed her regularly and verbally abused her when she tried to make him cease,” the girl instructed photojournalist Yagazie Emezi, who shared the allegation on Twitter.