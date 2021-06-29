Oke Oka Jeevitham Film (2021): Forged | Teaser | Songs | First Glance | Trailer | Unlock Date

Sharwanand starrer Oke Oka Jeevitham used to be written and directed via debutant Shree Karthick. Ritu Varma and Amala Akkineni play vital roles within the film. It’s produced via S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R Prabhu below the banner Dream Warrior Photos. Jakes Bejoy does the sound combine ratings and tune tracks for the movie. Oke Oka Jeevitham’s tale revolves round a person who faces each the digitalized global and a rural inexperienced village. It’s the thirtieth movie for Sharwanand and it’ll be launched in theatres quickly.