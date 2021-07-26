Oklahoma, Texas Seem To Take First Step In Giant 12 Departure

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns gave the impression to take step one in leaving the Giant 12 amid rumors of the colleges’ stunning departure from the convention.

The schools launched a joint commentary saying they wouldn’t be renewing their media rights grants following the expiration in 2025.

“The College of Oklahoma and The College of Texas at Austin notified the Giant 12 Athletic Convention as of late that they are going to no longer be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025,” the commentary learn. “Offering understand to the Giant 12 at this level is essential upfront of the expiration of the convention’s present media rights settlement. The schools intend to honor their present grant of rights agreements. Then again, each universities proceed to observe the hastily evolving collegiate athletics panorama as they believe how very best to put their athletics techniques for the longer term.”

The fervor surrounding the Sooners and Longhorns’ doable transfer began final week when the Houston Chronicle reported the colleges be interested in becoming a member of the SEC.

Giant 12 leaders then had a decision on learn how to stay the colleges within the convention.

“There’s a popularity that establishments might act in their very own self-interest, alternatively, there’s an expectation that individuals adhere to Convention bylaws and the enforcement of Grant of Rights agreements,” the Giant 12 mentioned in a commentary Thursday.

The media rights lead to June 2025. The colleges may just come to a decision to depart early however in all probability surrender tens of thousands and thousands in TV earnings for yearly the grant is in impact or conform to a monetary agreement with the convention.

The Related Press contributed to this file.