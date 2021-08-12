OL’ MAN RIVER Lyrics – FRANK SINATRA

Right here all of us paintings ‘lengthy the MississippiRight here all of us paintings whilst the white folks playPullin’ them boats from the break of day until sundownGettin’ no relaxation until the judgment day

Don’t glance up and don’t glance down

You don’t das make the boss guy frown

Bend your knees and bow your head

And pull that rope till your lifeless

Let me cross ‘means from the Mississippi

Let me cross ‘means from the white guy boss

Display me that flow known as the River Jordan

That’s the outdated flow that I lengthy to go.

Ol’ Guy River, that Ol’ Guy River

He don’t say nothin’, however he should know somethin

He simply assists in keeping rollin’, he assists in keeping on rollin’ alongside

He don’t plant tatters, and he don’t plant cotton

And them what vegetation em, are quickly forgotten

However Ol’ Guy River, simply assists in keeping rollin’ alongside

You and me, we sweat and pressure

Frame all achin’ and racked with ache

Tote that barge and raise that bail

You get just a little inebriated and also you lands in prison

I will get weary, and in poor health of attempting

I’m bored with livin’, however I’m feared of dyin’

However Ol’ Guy River, he simply assists in keeping rolin’ alongside