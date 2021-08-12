OL’ MAN RIVER Lyrics – FRANK SINATRA

Right here all of us paintings whilst the white folks play
Pullin’ them boats from the break of day until sundown
Gettin’ no relaxation until the judgment day
Don’t glance up and don’t glance down
You don’t das make the boss guy frown
Bend your knees and bow your head
And pull that rope till your lifeless
Let me cross ‘means from the Mississippi
Let me cross ‘means from the white guy boss
Display me that flow known as the River Jordan
That’s the outdated flow that I lengthy to go.
Ol’ Guy River, that Ol’ Guy River
He don’t say nothin’, however he should know somethin
He simply assists in keeping rollin’, he assists in keeping on rollin’ alongside
He don’t plant tatters, and he don’t plant cotton
And them what vegetation em, are quickly forgotten
However Ol’ Guy River, simply assists in keeping rollin’ alongside
You and me, we sweat and pressure
Frame all achin’ and racked with ache
Tote that barge and raise that bail
You get just a little inebriated and also you lands in prison
I will get weary, and in poor health of attempting
I’m bored with livin’, however I’m feared of dyin’
However Ol’ Guy River, he simply assists in keeping rolin’ alongside
take a look at amazon for Ol’ Guy River mp3 obtain
those lyrics are submitted by way of kaan
browse different artists underneath F:F2F3F4F5
Songwriter(s): Aaron Boswell, Oscar Ii Hammerstein, Eric Zanetis, Chuck Krumel, Jerome Kern
File Label(s): 1963 Frank Sinatra Enterprises, LLC
Authentic lyrics by way of