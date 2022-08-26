Olaf Scholz visited a base where Ukrainian soldiers who will operate German Gepard tanks receive training

The German chancellor visited a German military camp where Ukrainian soldiers receive training and where he inspected one of the “Gepard” type armored vehicles that kyiv will receive



The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz today ratified his support for Ukraine, during a visit to a German military camp where Ukrainian soldiers receive instruction and where he inspected one of the “Gepard” type armored vehicles that kyiv will receive.

Scholz reiterated from Putlos his financial and military support for Ukraine. (Axel Heimken/Pool via REUTERS)

“The soldiers who are here will defend their country against the threat posed by brutal Russian aggression”Scholz said, from the base of Putlos, on the Baltic coast.

The German government, made up of Scholz’s Social Democrats, plus its green and liberal partners, announced last Tuesday a new package of military supplies to Ukraine for 500 million euros (Axel Heimken / Pool via REUTERS)

There they receive military training for six weeks. the Ukrainian soldiers who will handle the “Gepard” committed by Germany to Ukraine as an essential part of the military aid that Berlin provides to kyiv.

Scholz, whom both from the kyiv government and from the German opposition or even the ranks of his coalition Slow aid to Ukraine has been blamedreiterated from Putlos his financial and military support to the country.

Ukraine has so far received three units of “Ghepard” of the total of 30 promised, which from Berlin has been justified by the need to first provide the precise instruction to the soldiers for its handling. (Axel Heimken/Pool via REUTERS)

“Germany has already supplied Ukraine with heavy weapons, such as these armored”, affirmed the chancellor. Along with these military vehicles, other “high-tech” equipment and material have been delivered to Ukraine, Scholz insisted.

Berlin is “committed to the future and defense of Ukraine”a country that, he said, “has the right to defend its territorial integrity, its sovereignty and its independence”.

The German government, made up of Scholz’s Social Democrats, plus their green and liberal partners, announced last Tuesday a new military supply package to Ukraine for 500 million euroswhich doubles the aid provided since the beginning of the Russian invasion, last February.

As far as the “Gepard” is concerned, Ukraine has so far received three units out of a total of 30 pledgedwhich from Berlin has been justified in the need to first provide the precise instruction to the soldiers for its handling.

along with those gamesthe Scholz government authorized the sale to Ukraine of 30 tanks manufactured by the German company Krauss-Maffei Wegman.

(With information from EFE)

