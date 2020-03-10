Old Doctor Who Episodes Spark Racist Complaints For British Streaming Service

“The Talons Of Weng-Chiang” has an advanced legacy in Doctor Who, and has been banned by networks up to now. Although the prevalent racism all through the story may be very problematic, many critics have referred to as the story itself among the best of the basic run of the collection. On condition that legacy, it is comprehensible why BritBox would nonetheless wish to have it out there on the platform, although I say somebody ought to’ve put a disclaimer on it earlier than teams just like the British East Asians in Theatre & On Display screen have been pressured to talk out.