Oldest sneakers worn by Michael Jordan in the NBA up for auction: the price that could make them the most expensive of their class

Michael Jordan is an NBA legend. Winner of six championships with the legendary Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, the historic number 23 marked a sporting and commercial era in the world of basketball and professional sports. Through your agreement with the company Nike, created his own brand of shoes and clothing that made him, with the past of time, also a fashion icon.

At present, while Your Majesty He enjoys his life as owner of the Charlotte Hornets and established himself as a multifaceted businessman, an event reminiscent of his first year in the best basketball league in the world. The betting house Sotheby’s, one of the most recognized on the planet for auctioning works of art and other collectibles, announced the auction of one of the first sneakers used by Jordan in the NBA.

A pair of the model Air Ships in white and red that MJ wore on November 1, 1984 in a game between the Bulls and the Denver Nuggets It will be auctioned on October 24 in Las Vegas with a base price of 1,000,000 dollars and that could reach the sum of 1.5 million, which would make the sale of these shoes the highest in the history of this type of accessories sports.

Jordan’s signature is on one of the pair’s sneakers that will be auctioned with a base of $ 1 million.

“Michael Jordan’s articles are perhaps the most coveted. We put in a lot of other valuable memorabilia, but I would say that on a continuous and continuous basis the market for Michael Jordan is really strong, ”confessed Brahm Wachter, director of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby’s in an interview with NBC.

Five-time NBA Most Valuable Player used that pair in what was his fifth league game since being chosen by Chicago in third place in the 1984 Draft.. On that evening on the court for the Nuggets, Jordan scored 17 points in 33 minutes on the court in the Bulls’ 129-113 loss to Denver.

In the auction store presentation, you can see pictures of the pair of sneakers. The right bears the signature of Michael Jordan and also the set is accompanied by a poster that indicates the rival team against which the Bulls faced, in addition to having the reference of the current owner of the model, Tommie Tim III Lewis ‘TJ’.

MJ wore this pair in his fifth NBA game with the Chicago Bulls

It should be noted that the record so far for a pair of sneakers sold at auction is $ 650,000 that were also worn by Jordan himself.. The tender was carried out by Christie’s (New York) in August 2020 with a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 High worn by Michael in 1985.

Despite not having reached their estimated price of $ 650,000 to $ 850,000, these shoes are historic: they were used by the Olympic champion in Barcelona 1992 with the Dream Team on August 25, 1985 in a memorable exhibition match organized by the company. American sportswear in Trieste, Italy, in which Jordan dunked with such power that it shattered the glass backboard. The auctioned left sneaker had a piece of glass embedded in the red sole. “It was an iconic moment in sports history,” said Caitlin Donovan, Christie’s head of handbag and shoe sales at the time.

In May 2020, following the success of the hit series The Last Dance, Sotheby’s sold a pair of autographed Air Jordan 1s for a record $ 560,000. After the ESPN documentary aired, sales of nearly all products associated with the six-time NBA champion hit record highs.

