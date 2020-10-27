Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora | Fight date, undercard, watch live

Dereck Chisora is gearing up for one of many hardest exams of his profession faces as Oleksandr Usyk lands within the UK for under his second battle on British soil.

The self-titled Battle Machine Chisora has received three bouts since being KO’d by Dillian Whyte in December 2018, and now he’s combating to rebuild his inventory because the heavyweight division continues to evolve and progress.

Chisora is within the decrease half of the highest 10 heavyweight fighters on this planet, whereas his fiery opponent is gunning for a spot among the many absolute best.

Usyk moved up from Cruiserweight in 2019 to jostle with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury within the prime weight division.

The undefeated Ukrainian star is angling for a shot at Joshua within the not-too-distant future as he’s presently the obligatory challenger for AJ’s WBO world title.

Take a look at all the most recent particulars about Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora.

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

Usyk v Chisora will lastly go forward on Saturday thirty first October 2020, greater than 5 months after it was initially scheduled.

The bout was initially presupposed to happen on Saturday twenty third Could 2020 however was postponed because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

What time is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

The principle occasion – Usyk v Chisora – is anticipated to go forward from 10pm UK time (6:00pm ET).

The undercard begins at 6pm UK time, providing you with a full night of elite boxing drama.

The place is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora held?

The battle will go forward at Wembley Area as a part of a four-show residency on the iconic venue.

It was initially set to go forward on the O2 Area in London, the situation of Chisora’s final six fights.

Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora undercard

An entire host of expertise will be a part of Usyk and Chisora on the billing for the large night, with a number of titles on the road.

Lee Selby v George Kambosos

Tommy McCarthy v Bilal Laggoune (Vacant EBU European Cruiser Title)

Savannah Marshall v Hannah Rankin (Vacant WBO Middleweight Title)

Amy Timlin v Carly Skelly (Vacant Commonwealth Tremendous Bantamweight Title)

David Allen v Christopher Lovejoy

Ukashir Farooq v Martin Tecyuapetla

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in UK

You possibly can watch this sport solely live on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace for a one-off charge of £19.95.

If you are going to buy the battle by way of Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to get pleasure from it by way of TV or on-line by a live stream service.

Sky Sports activities Field Workplace may be streamed by a pc or a cellular machine comparable to a cellphone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you want.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in USA

US followers can watch the battle on DAZN you probably have an everyday subscription.

All 9 territories the place DAZN is on the market can even tune in for the complete occasion.

