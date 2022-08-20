Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua, the rematch for the heavyweight titles: time and TV

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua, la revancha (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

One of the most anticipated evenings of the year will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City from Saudi Arabia. In that venue, two of the best boxers in the heavyweight category will face each other. At approximately 7:00 p.m. (Argentina time) the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and the British Anthony Joshua will meet again for the titles of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the International Boxing Organization (IBO).

The first match between the two went to Usyk, who holds an impressive undefeated record of 19 wins, of which 13 came via fast track. His challenger, on the other hand, has a record of 24 wins (22 were by KO) and two falls.

The reigning champion, who has the support of millions of Ukrainians who saw their lives change as a result of the war, is the main favorite in bookmakers for this fight in Jeddah, a year after what happened in London, when imposed by unanimous decision. It is worth noting that the meeting will be broadcast for free in his country, which will serve as extra motivation for those who knew how to volunteer for the army in February, before accepting the rematch. “He has been in contact with high-ranking military personnel, has visited hospitals and has visited wounded soldiers. Each time, he was asked to contest this rematch. People want him to fight, ”warned his promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

“He looks like a cyborg. He’s been through training camp hell these past three months,” Krassyuk added. The Ukrainian southpaw prepared by cycling 100 kilometers at 4 degrees Celsius, swimming for five consecutive hours and holding his breath underwater for 4 minutes and 45 seconds, according to his manager Egis Klimas.

The 32-year-old Briton dismissed rumors of his eventual retirement in the event of defeat. Although later, he remarked: “I am bound to win. The preparation has been difficult, but I love the pressure.” Joshua will return to Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Andy Ruiz in December 2019, in a rematch after losing for the first time in his career.

During the weigh-in of the two boxers on Friday, Joshua weighed 10 kilos more than his opponent on the scales (110.9 kilos for the Briton against 100.5 for Usyk).

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: the complete billboard:

– Oleksandr Usyk (c) Anthony Joshua for the AMB, FIB, OMB and IBO world heavyweight titles

– Callum Smith Matthew Bauderlique; mediumweight

– Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang; peso pesado

– Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera; peso crucero

– Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova; super bantamweight

– Andrew Tabiti vs James Wilson; peso pesado

– Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko; peso mediopesado

– Ben Whitaker vs. Petar Nosic; peso mediopesado

– Bader Samreen vs. Fuad Tarverdi; light weight

– Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre; super light weight

– Rasheed Belhasa vs.Traycho Georgiev; peso wélter

Hour:

18:30 (Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay)

17.30 (Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela)

16.30 (Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Peru)

15.30 (Costa Rica)

Television: DANZ