Oliver and Benji return in Captain Tsubasa: Ace, a new mobile game

This title does not yet have a date but it will be focused on offering competitive multiplayer.

After having received Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions two years ago, the desire to see Oliver y Benji on the field of play have not stopped. Now DeNA has announced that it is developing Captain Tsubasa: Acea new title in the saga that will come out both for iOS as for Android.

Captain Tsubasa: Ace yet does not have a release date confirmed, but what we do know is that it will be focused on competitive multiplayer, according to Gematsu. We will be able to play against other users managing Tsubasa Ozora, Kojiro Hyuga and many other players that will be available at the launch of this game.

In the trailer you can not see any gameplay, but the description of the title can give us an idea of ​​​​what it will be like: “Each real time online battle with other players will bring you the thrill of fighting! The development of talents and a variety of options will make you feel the pleasure that comes from growing and advancing in each duel!”

After several years without receiving any game from Oliver and Benji, in 2020 Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions was released with sales exceeding half a million copies. If you want to know more about Oliver and Benji’s latest title in our analysis, carried out by Toni Piedrabuena, you can find out how the title behaves.

More about: Captain Tsubasa.