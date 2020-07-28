Olivia Colman, Mandip Gill and Tom Hardy to star in audio adaptation of Beatrix Potter

Followers of Peter Rabbit, Mrs Tiggy-Winkle and Jemima Puddle-Duck are in luck – Penguin Random Home is releasing a brand new audio version of Beatrix Potter: The Full Tales that includes a star-studded forged.

In honour of the British creator’s birthday, the likes of Olivia Colman (The Crown), Mandip Gill (Physician Who), Tom Hardy (Taboo) and Lily James (Cinderella) will probably be narrating 23 of Beatrix Potter’s basic tales, from The Story of Mr. Tod (Hugh Bonneville) to The Story of the Flopsy Bunnies (Jenna Coleman).

The forged of Beatrix Potter: The Full Tales, which will probably be out there in audio obtain and bodily CD on 17th September, additionally options The Stranger‘s Richard Armitage, Completely Fabulous’s Joanna Lumley, Homeland’s David Harewood, Broadchurch’s David Tennant, Physician Who’s Pearl Mackie, This Approach Up’s Aisling Bea, Physician Foster’s Suranne Jones, Peep Present’s Robert Webb, Grantchester’s James Norton and The One Present’s Matt Baker amongst different stars.

Downton Abbey’s Bonneville stated: “Studying The Story of Mr. Tod once more after many a long time, I used to be delighted to uncover that the animals that Beatrix Potter liked, drew and wrote such entertaining tales about have stood the check of time. Mischievous creatures, household calamities – motion packed!”

“I used to be so thrilled to be requested to learn The Story of Jemima Puddle-Duck as I used to be an enormous Beatrix Potter fan as a younger woman and my son was gifted the entire Peter Rabbit library when he was born too,” stated Jones. “The evening earlier than I went to document the story all of us learn it collectively which was extremely candy. I’m glad the characters have been dedicated to audio so many extra households can share in their adventures.”

Beatrix Potter wrote all 23 youngsters’s tales, together with The Story of Peter Rabbit and The Story of Squirrel Nutkin, between 1901 and 1930, earlier than dying aged 77 in 1943.

Numerous movies about her life and her iconic tales have been made in current years, together with 2006’s Miss Potter, starring Renée Zellweger, and 2018’s Peter Rabbit, with James Corden voicing the eponymous bunny.

Beatrix Potter: The Full Tales will probably be out there to purchase in CD type or obtain from 17th September. You may as well order The World of Peter Rabbit – The Full Assortment from Amazon. When you’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.