Olivia Colman, Matt Smith Lead Voice Cast of BBC Animation ‘Superworm’

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Matt Smith (“Physician Who”), Patricia Allison (“Intercourse Schooling”) and Rob Brydon (“The Journey” franchise) lead the voice forged of BBC animation particular “Superworm.”

Based mostly on the guide “Superworm,” written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, the half-hour present will air over Christmas on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The present follows Superworm, who’s a hero at all times readily available to assist out all the opposite animals and bugs, whose newest problem is to struggle the depraved Wizard Lizard and his servant Crow.

Colman stated: “That is such a beautiful mission to be concerned with. When studying the script, and imagining all these goings on on the finish of the backyard, I might actually get a really feel for the pure enjoyable and pleasure that the movie will carry. I’ve at all times liked these charming productions at Christmas and I’m delighted to be voicing the narrator.”

Matt Smith stated: “I’m delighted to play the half of Superworm. And be a part of such a superb forged of actors, artists and storytellers. What enjoyable to be half of the BBC’s Christmas line up on this nice kids’s story.”

“Superworm” is being directed by Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman, from a script by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang. The producer is Barney Goodland with govt producers Martin Pope and Michael Rose for Magic Gentle Photos. Animation providers can be offered by Blue Zoo Animation Studio.

The present was acquired by Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content material officer, and Tommy Bulfin, commissioning editor, BBC drama.

Donaldson and Scheffler are creators of “The Gruffalo.” “Superworm” is the ninth TV adaptation of a Donaldson/Scheffler title for the BBC. “Zog and the Flying Docs,” which aired on Christmas Day 2020 and starred Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon, secured 7 million viewers in consolidated 30-day viewing.

Tommy Bulfin stated: “The Donaldson and Scheffler variations are a lynchpin of the Christmas schedule and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with them and the award-winning Magic Gentle Photos once more this 12 months. I can’t look forward to audiences to fall in love with ‘Superworm,’ who’s super-long and super-strong.”