Olivia Colman reveals her “concern” that the Queen doesn’t like her portrayal in The Crown

Olivia Colman’s efficiency as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown could have simply earned her an Emmy nomination, however she’s revealed that she nonetheless worries that Her Majesty isn’t a fan of her portrayal.
Talking about her position in the Netflix collection to The Mirror, the 46-year-old actress mentioned that it’s “positively extra formidable to play somebody who everybody is aware of”.
Referring to her Oscar-winning position of Queen Anne in 2018’s The Favorite, she added: “The fantastic thing about Queen Anne is that nobody can inform me she didn’t sound like that, however everybody can inform me what the Queen sounds like, and that’s barely annoying.”
“It’s a lot tougher to play individuals that everybody has a imaginative and prescient of, an image of, and has concepts about,” she mentioned. “I’ve by no means joined a present that’s already been up and operating and profitable, however I used to be such an unlimited fan that I didn’t actually give it some thought.”
She added that it’s much more nerve-wracking when your real-life character remains to be alive, saying: “There may be rather more stress if you’re enjoying somebody who remains to be residing, and you’ve got this concern that they’re watching it and received’t like it.”
“You’re pondering, ‘Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II watches the collection and sees me? Maybe she is going to assume that my interpretation is totally unsuitable. She’s going to alter channels.’”
Colman, who took over her position in The Crown from Claire Foy in 2019, mentioned that regardless of her worries, she delighted in having the ability to play such an iconic particular person.
“I do know it sounds bizarre, however I really like the reality that she will be able to’t say what she thinks,” she mentioned. “To specific herself she leaves small indicators, like crumbs.”
“She’s a part of a era that was by no means allowed to be spontaneous, to say the very first thing that crossed one’s thoughts. It’s a troublesome place to be in however she’s dealt with the tasks very effectively.”
Colman received her first Academy Award for portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favorite final yr and has since turn into a family title throughout the globe with her roles in The Crown and Fleabag.
She is ready to return to our screens for her final outing as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown’s fourth season in the near-future, with Tobias Menzies (Prince Phillip) confirming that manufacturing on the collection wrapped earlier than lockdown.
Imelda Staunton is because of inherit the position for season 5, with Lesley Manville changing into Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce enjoying Prince Philip, though Netflix has confirmed that we received’t be seeing the new forged in The Crown till 2022.
