Olivia Colman reveals her “concern” that the Queen doesn’t like her portrayal in The Crown

Olivia Colman’s efficiency as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown could have simply earned her an Emmy nomination, however she’s revealed that she nonetheless worries that Her Majesty isn’t a fan of her portrayal.

Talking about her position in the Netflix collection to The Mirror, the 46-year-old actress mentioned that it’s “positively extra formidable to play somebody who everybody is aware of”.

Referring to her Oscar-winning position of Queen Anne in 2018’s The Favorite, she added: “The fantastic thing about Queen Anne is that nobody can inform me she didn’t sound like that, however everybody can inform me what the Queen sounds like, and that’s barely annoying.”

“It’s a lot tougher to play ­individuals that everybody has a imaginative and prescient of, an image of, and has concepts about,” she mentioned. “I’ve by no means joined a present that’s already been up and operating and profitable, however I used to be such an unlimited fan that I didn’t actually give it some thought.”

She added that it’s much more nerve-wracking when your real-life character remains to be alive, saying: “There may be rather more stress if you’re enjoying somebody who remains to be residing, and you’ve got this concern that they’re watching it and received’t like it.”