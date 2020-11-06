Olivia Colman Steals a Kiss From Homer in Exclusive ‘Simpsons’ Clip

D’oh! Homer’s in over his head on this Sunday’s episode of “The Simpsons,” and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman is guilty. (Scroll down for an unique clip.)

In episode 689, “The 7 Beer Itch,” Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie head to her kin’ residence in Martha’s Winery, however with a catch: Homer isn’t invited. Left at residence, he’s “unwittingly tempted by a British femme fatale,” in accordance with the present’s logline. “Then Mr. Burns makes Homer his romantic go-between with extraordinarily unintended penalties.”

Colman, presently starring on Netflix’s “The Crown” as Queen Elizabeth II, performs Lily, the “British femme fatale” in query.

“She’s the lady each man falls for, she’s so charming,” government producer Al Jean mentioned. “However the one man she desires is somebody who doesn’t need her, Homer.”

Colman recorded her half over three periods, remotely from London. Jean mentioned he and government producer James L. Brooks take into account her “the most effective visitor stars we’ve ever had.”

Jean mentioned viewers could also be shocked to be taught that Colman, who sings in the episode, additionally “has a incredible singing voice. She was a whole pleasure to work with.”

Later this season, one other iconic British performer, Stephen Fry, can also be set to visitor star on “The Simpsons.”

“The 2 of them, you give them the slightest word they usually achieve this a lot with it,” Jean mentioned. “Their coaching is simply wonderful.”

“The 7 Beer Itch,” which is Episode 5 of Season 32, was written by Joel H. Cohen, John Frink and Al Jean. Michael Polcino was the director. Watch a clip from Sunday’s episode, which airs on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. on Fox, beneath.