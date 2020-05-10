Olivia Hussey Responds To Video Of Oh My Girl’s Jiho Commenting On Their Resemblance

Actress Olivia Hussey has responded to a video about her resemblance to Oh My Girl’s Jiho!

Earlier this week, Oh My Woman appeared as visitors on the MBC radio present “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Track at Midday.”

Declaring that Jiho had not too long ago dyed her hair black, DJ Kim Shin Younger shared that many individuals she knew had talked about that Jiho resembled English actress Olivia Hussey, who famously starred as Juliet within the 1968 movie model of “Romeo and Juliet.” The Oh My Woman members instantly agreed, and Jiho adorably posed just like the actress earlier than commenting, “Thanks. [I’m so happy that] I really feel like I’m going to fly away.”

A fan of Oh My Woman uploaded a brief clip of the dialog to Twitter, and Olivia Hussey personally responded to the publish with a string of emojis.

???? — Olivia Hussey (@OliviaHusseyLA) Might 8, 2020

This isn’t the primary time Olivia Hussey has proven curiosity in Ok-pop lady teams. Again in 2015, Girl’s Day’s Minah dressed up because the actress for the group’s “Ring My Bell” idea pictures, and Olivia Hussey took to social media to reward Girl’s Day and the picture, even following Minah again on Twitter.

