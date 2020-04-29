Olivia Munn Reveals Struggles Working With Bryan Singer In X-Males: Apocalypse

After we shot X-Males, I by no means shot an enormous film like that earlier than. I didn’t know what was proper or fallacious, however I did know that it appears unusual that Bryan Singer may try and say he had a thyroid difficulty. As a substitute of going to a physician in Montreal, which is a really high-level, working metropolis, he stated he needed to go to L.A. And he was gone for about 10 days is my recollection. And he stated, ‘Proceed. Preserve filming.’ We’d be on set, I bear in mind there’s a giant scene that we’d have, and we’d come again from lunch after which one in all Bryan’s assistants would come up and present us a mobile phone with a textual content message on it.