Olivia Munn Says Bryan Singer Went Missing on ‘X-Males: Apocalypse’ – Variety

For a very long time, Olivia Munn didn’t absolutely grasp a query that she obtained requested on a regular basis in interviews: Journalists would wish to know concerning the distinction between being a person and girl in Hollywood.

“I obtained it for years earlier than it clicked with me at some point once I answered it,” Munn stated. “I used to assume it was a foolish query. However there’s a distinction, and I believe persons are attempting to know what the distinction is.”

“And to me a minimum of,” Munn continued, “the distinction between being a lady and a person in any business is that earlier than I converse up, I instantly in my head consider three other ways to say what I’m going to say. And from what I’ve understood from speaking to male colleagues, it doesn’t occur like that.”

Munn instructed this story to Variety in late February, earlier than the coronavirus pandemic modified life world wide. On the time of the dialog, she was nonetheless scheduled to attend South by Southwest, the movie competition in Austin, Texas, in early March, which was subsequently canceled. She was excited for the premiere her new film, “Violet,” a drama a few feminine film govt. “Violet” will now doubtless debut at one other movie competition.

The movie was directed and written by Justine Bateman, and Munn defined why it was necessary for actors to make use of their clout to champion feminine filmmakers. “Justine is one among my favourite, if not my favourite, administrators that I’ve labored with to this point,” Munn stated. “She’s undoubtedly someone who’s a cinephile, who actually loves a lot about movie and is pulling from completely different locations. I’m like, ‘I see what you’re doing and I see how f—ing cool it’s, and I’ll observe you.’”

To show her level, Munn went on to explain a unique filming expertise that she had. Munn appeared because the mutant Psylocke in “X-Males: Apocalypse,” the 2016 film directed by Bryan Singer.

Months earlier than manufacturing began on that movie, two lawsuits alleged that Singer had sexually abused underage boys. The accusations, which have been later dismissed, painted the portrait of Singer as a hedonistic determine within the leisure business with a questionable work ethic.

In response to Munn, Singer walked off the set of “X-Males: Apocalypse” in Montreal to fly to Los Angeles for about 10 days to take care of a “thyroid concern,” leaving the manufacturing to scramble with no director.

Even after that, Singer was employed by the identical studio that launched “X-Males,” 20th Century Fox, to direct the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In late 2017, Singer was fired in the midst of the manufacturing of “Bohemian Rhapsody” for allegedly not coming to work and clashing with actor Rami Malek. Different tales adopted about how Singer had additionally been lacking on the set of “X-Males: Apocalypse” with reporting from nameless sources.

When requested for remark, Singer’s publicist Howard Bragman responded: “He noticed medical doctors in Montreal after which got here again to see medical doctors in Los Angeles. And to one of the best of our recollection, it solely affected two days of taking pictures.”

Right here’s what Munn needed to say about making “X-Males” with Singer.

Olivia Munn: It’s doable [to work with women directors]. It’s the issue that I all the time had on this enterprise, method earlier than the #MeToo motion uncovered a lot. You’re in it and also you see these individuals who maintain failing up, they usually’re not that nice and also you assume, “Actually?” After we shot “X-Males,” I by no means shot an enormous film like that earlier than. I didn’t know what was proper or improper, however I did know that it appears unusual that Bryan Singer might try and say he had a thyroid concern.

As a substitute of going to a health care provider in Montreal, which is a really high-level, working metropolis, he stated he needed to go to L.A. And he was gone for about 10 days is my recollection. And he stated, “Proceed. Hold filming.” We’d be on set, I bear in mind there’s a giant scene that we’d have, and we’d come again from lunch after which one among Bryan’s assistants would come up and present us a cellphone with a textual content message on it.

And he texted to the actors, “Hey guys. I’m busy proper now. However simply go forward and begin filming with out me.” And we’d be like, “OK.” And I by no means thought any of it was regular, however I didn’t notice that different individuals additionally thought it wasn’t regular. And the opposite individuals who thought it wasn’t regular could be individuals at excessive ranges, individuals who make choices on whether or not to rent this particular person.

Come to seek out out it’s actually unusual and it wasn’t OK. However this particular person is allowed to proceed to go on. Fox nonetheless offers him “Bohemian Rhapsody,” after which everyone knows what occurred.

I’m saying even earlier than the #MeToo stuff was uncovered — stuff that’s actually horrendous and simply nauseating to be round — there’s additionally simply the unhealthy habits of individuals getting away with it. And nobody on the planet is so proficient that it deserves disrespecting different individuals and their time. And there are such a lot of proficient individuals ready for a chance.

I believe that if we made method for extra of these individuals and held individuals accountable, there’s so many nice human beings on the market and administrators and artists. It’s not simply with ladies however with minorities. And illustration issues. You don’t know if issues are doable till you see different individuals doing it.

I grew up, and I watched Lucy Liu. And Sandra Oh, when she was doing “Sideways,” it meant a lot to me to have the ability to see that. The extra individuals we get into positions of energy who acknowledge themselves and different individuals who don’t appear like the norm — i.e., minorities and girls — then that’s the way it will shift.

This interview has been edited and condensed.