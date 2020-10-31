Olivia Newton-John Strikes Partnership With Primary Wave Publishing

Legendary Australian singer-songwriter Olivia Newton-John has struck a partnership with Primary Wave Music Publishing that features the catalog of masters and publishing property owned by the singer. These embrace such hits as “Bodily,” “I Actually Love You,” “A Little Extra Love,” “Please Mr. Please,” and “Have You By no means Been Mellow,” in addition to a few of her greatest hits from the musicals “Grease” and “Xanadu,” together with the Oscar-nominated “Hopelessly Dedicated to You” and the smash “Magic.”

With a profession spanning greater than 5 a long time with greater than 100 million albums bought, Newton-John has received 4 Grammy Awards, quite a few Nation Music, American Music and Folks’s Alternative Awards, an Emmy Award, ten No. 1 hits and greater than 15 prime 10 singles. In 1978, her co-starring position with John Travolta in “Grease” earned her a Golden Globe nomination. In 2015 Newton-John scored one other No. 1 hit, this time on the Billboard Dance Membership Songs chart, with “You Should Imagine,” a duet together with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

In accordance with the announcement, the partnership with Primary Wave will see Newton-John and the corporate’s govt crew will work intently collectively to make sure her model expands to even wider audiences. She could have entry to Primary Wave’s complete advertising and marketing, branding, Broadway, Movie/TV, and digital technique groups, in addition to their licensing and synch departments.

“I’ve been so blessed all through my profession to have labored with among the best songwriters and producers who’ve helped me obtain my musical successes by the years,” says Newton-John. “I’m enthusiastic about this partnership with Primary Wave because it is not going to solely assist introduce my music to new generations however, it’ll additionally enable us to create fantastic tasks and alternatives for my longtime followers to take pleasure in yet again in new methods – while additionally bringing new music to them on the identical time!”

“I’ve admired Olivia for a lot of a long time,” says Lawrence Mestel, CEO & Founding father of Primary Wave Music Publishing. He goes on, “Her artistry, philanthropy, and beauty as a human being are second to none. She is the definition of an iconic artist who transcended the music enterprise at her peak. We’re so comfortable to welcome Olivia Newton-John to the Primary Wave household.”

As a three-time, 28-year most cancers survivor, Newton-John not too long ago introduced the institution of the Olivia Newton-John Basis (ONJ Basis), an impartial charity driving world change by funding cutting-edge analysis and therapy applications, with a specific curiosity in plant medication. These investments in new scientific analysis and evidence-based wellness applications goal to teach sufferers and their carers across the globe about holistic care choices for individuals affected by most cancers. She has additionally been the Champion of the Olivia Newton-John Centre run by Austin Well being in Melbourne, Australia, for the previous 15 years and her dream with the brand new ONJ Basis is to current kinder therapies and preventative measures to see a world past most cancers.