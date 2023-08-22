Olivia Newton John’s Daughter Claims She Hasn’t Taken Care Of Her Health Issues:

After putting herself last, Olivia Newton-John’s daughter has promised to take more good care of herself. Since Olivia Newton-John died of breast cancer last August, Chloe Lattanzi is talking regarding some of the health issues she has been having.

Chloe Lattanzi, the daughter of the Grease star who was also her ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, recently talked about the health problems she’s been having since her mother died last August after a long fight with breast cancer.

Since My Mom Died And She Had Cancer For A Year And A half, I Haven’t Been Okay:

“I haven’t been okay since my mom died and for the year as well as a half that she had cancer,” Chloe stated within an Instagram Reel upon Aug. 20.

“I’ve lost my memory a lot, and it’s hard for me to get out of bed. I’ve kept my promises, but I haven’t been taking care of myself.”

The 37-year-old said she wants to be like her late mother Olivia, who used to give her fans as well as family members tips on how to stay healthy.

“Take care of yourself” was one of my mom’s most important lessons, Chloe said. “‘If you fail to take care of yourself, you can’t give everyone else your full love, wisdom, kindness, as well as power.'”

Chloe Lattanzi Will Travel To Melbourne, Australia, For A Health Event:

She said that Chloe’s much-needed break will start after the Walk for Wellness event within Melbourne, Australia, upon Oct. 8, which is held every year to remember the memory of her mother.

She said, “I’m going to go away for a period of three weeks to take care of my mental and physical well-being. I’m having some health problems within my mind as well as body.” Even though Chloe didn’t say a lot about her situation, she clarified why it’s important for her to rest.

“I simply wanted to offer an apology to everyone I have been unreliable with. Lattanzi ended by saying, “I haven’t been in line with myself, and I haven’t been taking care of myself.”

Even Though It Doesn’t Get Better, You Start To Remember A Greater Number Of Happy Times On Instagram, Chloe Wrote:

“So, in honor of my mother as well as the Wellness Walk, I’m going for an entire month to do that so I can help everyone else in the best way possible.” Chloe’s message comes almost two weeks after Aug. 8, which marks one year since her mother died.

“It doesn’t get easier, yet you start to remember a greater number of good times,” Chloe wrote upon Instagram during the time, along with a throwback video of Olivia holding her as a baby. “Watching this was very healing for me.”

She thanked her fans for their amazing support and added, “Mama, I will always love you. For people who have lost or are about to lose their mother. She won’t leave you ever. I swear.”

Olivia Newton Died Of Breast Cancer When She Was 73 Years Old:

The “Physical” singer died in August of last year at the age of 73, 5 years shortly after she said she had breast cancer that had spread to her sacrum.

“My sunshine” were the final words she had to say to me. Chloe thought back to this day in February. “I love my mom above all else. She’s my mom, right? She is not Olivia Newton-John to me, yet I’m glad that so many people thought she was.”

She said things such as “IV drips of minerals and vitamins and perhaps even a bar where they can get herbal remedies” are some of the things she wants to add to the health center and make available to people.

Lattanzi Said That Grief Is Like A Roller Coaster For Anyone Who Has Been Through It:

She also said, “Because of these healing properties, my mom lived a lot longer than most people thought she would.” Lattanzi said at the time, “For anyone who has gone via grief, it’s a rollercoaster.”

“It’s like being in the ocean when everything is calm and quiet, and then all of suddenly a huge wave comes as well as sweeps you down to the bottom.

I think it’s good for me to do this job for her. It keeps me from losing it, if it makes any sense at all, because I keep her goal alive.”