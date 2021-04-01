Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Single ‘Deja Vu’

Olivia Rodrigo has returned with the follow-up single to her record-breaking debut launch, “Drivers License,” and introduced that her first album is approaching Could 21.

Launched Thursday morning, the monitor, titled “Deja Vu,” particulars the suspicion that one’s ex-significant different is now doing all the pieces that made a relationship particular — with another person. Rodrigo recounts these reminiscences over a twinkling piano, with a storyteller’s specificity: “Automotive rides to Malibu / Strawberry ice cream / One spoon for 2 / And buying and selling jackets / Laughing ’bout how small it seems to be on you.”

However the temper shifts when Rodrigo asks, “So whenever you gonna inform her that we did that, too? / She thinks it’s particular, however it’s all reused,” which all leads as much as the track’s fundamental query: “Do you get deja vu when she’s with you?”

A wall-of-sound consisting of fuzzy guitars and saturated drums breaks via following the pre-chorus, giving the track an alternate edge that units it aside from the ballad-like nature of “Drivers License.” Its echoes of “I do know you get deja vu” and easy manufacturing by Dan Nigro beg for the track to be listened to within the automotive with the home windows rolled down, in true break-up anthem style.

Rodrigo’s hovering vocals give the track’s biting lyrics a candy type of burn, maybe increasing on the subject material of “Drivers License.” “Do you name her, nearly say my title / Cuz let’s be sincere, we type of do sound the identical / One other actress / I hate to assume that I used to be simply your kind,” Rodrigo sings, emphasizing her similarities to an ex’s new flame.

This is only one instance of the a number of methods deja vu conceptually works its method into the track, accomplished by how its bridge mirrors the lyrical content material of the primary verse. Rodrigo says the notion served as a enjoyable problem for her when writing and attempting out completely different melodic and instrumental concepts.

“The idea of deja vu has all the time fascinated me and I assumed it will be cool to make use of it in a track across the complicated emotions after a relationship ends,” Rodrigo says. “I began writing and recording ‘Deja Vu’ final fall and had a lot enjoyable creating the completely different melodies and sonic textures that you simply hear all through.”

It stays to be seen if “Deja Vu” will mirror the insane success of “Drivers License,” which debuted at No. 1 throughout main streaming companies and broke the Spotify report for essentially the most single-day streams for a non-holiday track. The track additionally had the most important weekly streaming debut for any track globally in Spotify’s historical past, and debuted on the prime of the Billboard Scorching 100, the place it remained for eight consecutive weeks.

Stream “Deja Vu” right here and watch the music video beneath.