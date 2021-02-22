Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Affects Macho Men in ‘SNL’ Sketch

The teenager-heartache anthem Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” just isn’t solely for individuals who’ve simply gotten their learners’ permits in life, per a “Saturday Evening Stay” sketch that had visitor host Regé-Jean Web page and far of the present’s male forged bonding over the ballad’s supposed energy to rend the hearts of even hardened barflies.

Rodrigo, who turned 18 Saturday, took to Twitter to ship a direct thank-you card for the sketch: “DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING.”

“Appears like some teen lady singing in her room with a piano,” stated Pete Davidson’s pool-playing character, listening to the track come over a jukebox. “Hey, that’s the fantastic thing about it,” responded Web page. “You bought an issue?”

The extra Rodrigo-savvy among the many consuming buddies educate the newbies about which set of “Excessive College Musical” actors the track is about — Davidson is shortly disabused of his notions that it would contain “Sharpay, that complete crew” — with an particularly enthusiastic Web page noting that “she’s bought a wholesome belt.”

“I don’t need to say something too controversial, however that is giving me Billie Eilish vibes,” says Alex Moffat. “Yeah yeah yeah, however the verses are beginning to say… Taylor?” suggests Davidson.

“It’s bought me interested by my breakup,” says Mikey Day, “like possibly I’m Olivia and my bitch ex Gina is Joshua Bassett. And Sabrina Carpenter, that’s that bastard Enzo from the storage.”

The topic returns to exegeting Swift’s current output in addition to Rodrigo’s singular smash: “Taylor has shifted away from the autobiographical, and now she’s in the pocket creatively,” contends Web page. “Take a look at ‘Folkmore,’ man. Finally she’s a frickin’ storyteller… With you being purposely reductive, I bought an issue.”

Kate McKinnon, as a seventy-something man, triggers the inevitable group singalong by warning, “We’re about to get the bridge of our lives, okay?,” as Bowen Yang leaps in entrance of the pool desk for an interpretive dance.

Rodrigo celebrated one other milestone on her birthday — a ceremony of passage loved by no others on any birthday. She quoted a tweet studying: “Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers LIcense’ turns into the quickest track to surpass 400 million streams in Spotify historical past.”