Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Hits No. 1 on Streaming

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single, “Drivers License,” has solely been out for 3 days – and it’s already on the prime of the streaming charts.

This weekend, the emotionally-charged ballad hit No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. chart, Apple Music’s total monitor chart and Amazon Music’s total prime songs chart. It additionally topped the iTunes chart, and its accompanying music video has racked up over 11 million views and counting. On Monday, “Drivers License” reached the highest spot on Spotify’s world prime 50 chart.

It’s no marvel the tune struck a chord with followers — “Drivers License” sees 17-year-old Rodrigo opening up a couple of devastating heartbreak, tailspinning off of the truth that she lastly acquired her driver’s license and might now drive to her ex-love’s home. The tune’s relatable and weak lyrics, paired with Rodrigo’s masterful, mature belt and manufacturing from Conan Grey and Lewis Capaldi collaborator Dan Nigro, makes it a must-hear for any pop fanatic.

“I’m so excited that ‘Drivers License’ is out within the universe,” Rodrigo tells Selection. “I really feel so grateful for everybody who has supported me all through this insane journey. I actually really feel just like the luckiest woman on the earth. I can’t wait to share extra of my music this 12 months!”

Although the world acquired a peek at Rodrigo’s songwriting means and vocal expertise through her starring function as Nini in Disney Plus’ “Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Collection” — particularly with the soundtrack’s gold-certified hit “All I Need” — “Drivers License” reveals a real pop star within the making. And, Rodrigo already has a co-sign from none apart from Taylor Swift, who Rodrigo counts as one in every of her largest inspirations. On the tune’s launch date, Jan. 8, Rodrigo posted to Instagram her response when she noticed that “Drivers License” was already below Swift’s “Evermore” bonus tracks on the iTunes chart.

“Subsequent to Taylor on the U.S. iTunes chart I’m in a puddle of tears,” Rodrigo wrote, to which Swift commented: “I say that’s my child and I’m actually proud.”

Rodrigo is ready to launch her first EP later this 12 months, which she wrote throughout quarantine, and simply signed to Geffen Information. Watch the music video for “Drivers License” beneath.