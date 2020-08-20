Olivia Wilde is directing a Marvel female superhero movie for Sony

US actress turned director Olivia Wilde is reported to be growing a female superhero movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Sony.

There was no affirmation from Sony, however Deadline stories that the movie might be based mostly on Spider-Lady and the previous Home star Wilde appeared to substantiate this on Wednesday with a tweet consisting of a easy spider emoji.

???? https://t.co/hkchsQsaaX — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 19, 2020

The Spider-Lady character has really been the alter ego of a number of characters within the Spider-Man movie world through the years, together with Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew, who was the primary to sport the costume within the late 1970s. Wilde will reportedly fully revamp Spider-Lady in collaboration with author Katie Silberman and producer Amy Pascal, who she is working with on different motion pictures, together with a Christmas “buddy” undertaking for Common.

Wilde has made a powerful begin to her directing profession, which started with the well-received coming-of-age story Booksmart in 2019, adopted by psychological thriller Don’t Fear Child with Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

The superhero undertaking has been excessive on Sony’s priorities for the reason that begin of 2020, however Wilde was reportedly able to go on it on account of burgeoning commitments. Deadline instructed that the kudos of getting her personal female superhero franchise proved too good to say no to.

Spider-Lady (if it is in reality that) will turn into the second female character from Marvel to be developed by Sony after SJ Clarkson was employed to direct a Madame Webb movie. The corporate has the rights to quite a few Marvel Comics characters and the movie will be part of the likes of Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Morris on their catalogue.

Just lately Nia DaCosta secured the sought-after director function on Captain America 2 for Marvel.

