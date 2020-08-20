Olivia Wilde to Direct Marvel Movie at Sony Pictures

Olivia Wilde has signed a take care of Sony Pictures to develop and direct an untitled, female-centric Marvel movie venture for the studio, sources have informed Selection.

Representatives for Sony and Marvel had no remark concerning the venture. Hypothesis has arisen within the current months about Sony growing a film centering on the Spider-Lady character.

The Spider-Lady title has been held by a number of Marvel Comics characters all through the years, beginning with Jessica Drew within the 1970s (whose origin story includes uranium publicity and spider blood), and in addition together with Mary-Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy. The “Spider-Gwen” model of the character has most not too long ago appeared within the animated function “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” voiced by Hailee Steinfeld.

The movie shall be written by “Booksmart” author Katie Silberman with Amy Pascal producing. Rachel O’Connor will government produce.

Wilde made her function movie directorial debut final 12 months with “Booksmart,” which earned a Writers Guild of America nomination for the script for Silberman, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel. Wilde is hooked up to direct the thriller “Don’t Fear Darling,” starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. The New Line movie will shoot this fall.

Selection first reported in Could that veteran TV director S.J. Clarkson had signed on to develop the primary female-centric film from Sony’s catalog of Marvel characters. Insiders stated at the time that there was a robust risk that the movie can be based mostly on the Madame Net comedian e book character.

Wilde is repped by CAA, Untitled Leisure and Ziffren Brittenham. Silberman is repped by UTA, MXN Leisure, and Myman Greenspan. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.