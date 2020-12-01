Olympian Allison Baver Starts Entertainment Production Company

Allison Baver, a three-time Olympic athlete, is increasing her footprint on this planet of leisure. Her burgeoning manufacturing firm, Allison Baver Entertainment, has introduced its upcoming slate of flicks, tv exhibits and documentaries, all of which can emphasize feminine and various expertise on either side of the digicam.

ABE’s movie slate will function social thrillers, together with the psychological horror comedy “Wolf-ish.” Jessa Zarubica (“Six Ft Aside”) is writing and directing that film, a couple of savvy advertising supervisor who discovers a darkish secret in her office. Baver is executing producing “Wolf-ish.”

One other film within the works is the fantasy horror movie “Useless Princess,” which facilities on an orphaned teenager who inherits a royal property and learns of the ghostly terrors rooted in her household historical past. Production started in 2020 earlier than the pandemic started and can resume subsequent 12 months. Baver is govt producing, and Bobby Garcia is writing the script.

“ABE is all about optimistic, sturdy voices in storytelling that empower audiences, which is what instantly drew me to supply this venture for Jessa as she matches the function of somebody who’s extremely artistic and an rising voice within the movie world,” Baver stated. “This movie matches the corporate’s beliefs to a tee by way of the type of a social thriller and horror movie — a style that’s grossly underrepresented by sturdy feminine content material creators and lead roles, each of which ABE are proud to function on this venture. The story additionally connects the dots by placing a artistic spin round points that ladies actually expertise within the office.”

Amongst ABE’s unscripted TV exhibits is “America’s Angels,” a actuality competitors sequence that includes creators with new product concepts competing towards one another. A panel of celeb judges will choose one winner per episode.

“The explanation I really like leisure is as a result of storytelling is a strong voice for change. It’s my purpose to present extra ladies a possibility, inform extra ladies tales and transfer the needle in the direction of equality throughout industries and boarders,” Baver stated. “‘America’s Angels’ is a name to motion and a group to encourage different females to share their tales on a present that helps assist and finance them to realize success and the American Dream.”

ABE can also be producing “Epic Comebacks” a docuseries that showcases true tales of inspirational athletes who’ve defied odds to change into successful. The sequence will lead with Baver’s story, as she mounted an sudden comeback after breaking her leg in 2009 to win an Olympic Bronze medal briefly observe velocity skating on the 2010 Olympic Video games.

Along with govt producing and appearing, Baver serves because the sequence creator of each “America’s Angels” and “Epic Comebacks.”

“As a girl who has labored on this business for a variety of years in numerous roles, I’ve skilled first-hand lots of the points we want to deal with at ABE,” stated Lauren Magura, who leads artistic and enterprise growth for ABE. “The explanation I got here to ABE was to develop tasks that empower feminine storytellers and supply a springboard to assist ladies advance their careers within the business. It’s time for change for females in enterprise, in finance, in leisure, and the world.”