Olympic Flame Arrives in Japan, but Games Prospects Are Dimming

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan right now from Greece as doubts proceed to develop that the Games will be held on schedule because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Talking at a welcoming ceremony on Friday at an air base in northern Japan, Tokyo Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori talked about “the tough scenario” brought on by the virus whereas claiming that “We’ll guarantee a protected and safe video games.”

In the meantime, the Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC) launched an announcement saying that it stays “absolutely dedicated” to the Tokyo Games and sees “no want for any drastic selections at this stage.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has lengthy insisted that the Games will begin on July 24 as scheduled, but following a video convention with Group of Seven leaders on Monday he refused to substantiate the beginning date to reporters. “I need to maintain the Olympics and Paralympics completely,” he stated, with out defining “perfection.”

But with qualifying occasions being canceled one after the opposite and even many torch relay phases now scheduled to be held minus spectators, postponement is trying extra possible. On Thursday Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, stated in an interview that “something is feasible,” together with a delay. “It isn’t a call that must be made at this second,” he added.

One impediment to a postponement is that, in line with the IOC’s contract with Japanese authorities, the Games have to be held in 2020. Any delay past that may require the negotiation of a brand new deal, one thing that either side want to keep away from. But when the pandemic remains to be raging on the finish of the 12 months, as many specialists predict, a return to the drafting board could also be inevitable.