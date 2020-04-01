General News

Olympic flame passed to Fukushima during low-key ceremony

Tokyo 2020 organizers left the Olympic flame inside the fingers of Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday the place it’s going to be on present in a lantern for the next month after the Video video games had been postponed for a 12 months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

